Vertiv has announced the expansion of its outreach program, Vertiv Xpress 2025, under the theme “Driving Your AI Journey.” Scheduled to run from mid-April through September 2025, the initiative will deliver product training sessions and immersive demonstrations across key industrial corridors in India. The objective is to strengthen knowledge of Vertiv’s infrastructure solutions among sales personnel, channel partners, and regional stakeholders.

Mobile Training Across 40+ Cities, with a Focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 Markets

A core component of Vertiv Xpress 2025 is its revamped mobile unit, equipped with an AI-powered Customer Experience Centre (CEC). This mobile platform enables direct industry engagement by bringing Vertiv’s product capabilities and technical training closer to business partners, distributors, system integrators, government bodies, colocation providers, and resellers.

The initiative aims to reach over 40 cities, with a particular emphasis on Tier 2 and Tier 3 locations along India’s industrial belts.

Key Components of Vertiv Xpress 2025

AI-Enabled CEC : Offers interactive 3D product models and a dedicated virtual reality (VR) zone to enhance understanding of Vertiv’s solution portfolio.

Mobile Solutions Display : Showcases the complete infrastructure stack, including powertrain systems, thermal management, IT hardware, integrated solutions, and Vertiv’s project and lifecycle services.

Tailored Training Sessions : Tier 2 cities : Focus on networking and knowledge-sharing events. Tier 3 cities : Host day-long training programs covering solution architecture, product differentiation, and sales enablement.

Certification : Participants completing the sessions will receive official Vertiv certifications.

On-Ground Interaction: Enables customers to engage directly with Vertiv experts, fostering informed decision-making through hands-on demonstrations and consultations.

The expanded program is projected to engage over 2,500 participants through its training and demonstration sessions. Vertiv Xpress 2025 reflects the company’s commitment to supporting partners and customers in navigating AI infrastructure demands and aligning solutions with India’s evolving digital ecosystem.

Dipti Singh, Director of Marketing at Vertiv India, said, “This year’s Vertiv Xpress is focused on accessibility, practical learning, and regional enablement. As the demand for AI-ready, energy-efficient infrastructure grows beyond metro cities, our goal is to support partners and customers where they operate—and where digital transformation is accelerating most.”

The program aligns with Vertiv’s broader goal of democratising access to advanced digital infrastructure solutions, accelerating India’s digital transformation across the country and its neighbouring customers.

