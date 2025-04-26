Vertiv Launches 2025 AI Solution Roadshow Across Indian Cities

Vertiv has announced the 2025 edition of its Vertiv Masterclass – AI Solution Roadshow, aimed at delivering technical training and insights to professionals in India’s critical digital infrastructure sector. The initiative is part of Vertiv’s ongoing effort to support industry professionals with practical knowledge and upskilling opportunities.

Advertisment

The masterclass is designed to engage data centre professionals, infrastructure designers, consulting engineers, and other key stakeholders through a full-day, in-person format. The event includes a mix of educational sessions and networking opportunities, along with a certification for participants to validate their learning outcomes.

Event Locations and Target Audience

The 2025 Roadshow will be conducted in major cities including Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Delhi. The sessions are tailored for engineers from consulting organisations, professionals from colocation and cloud companies, facility managers and enterprise end users, and selected partner engineers from the ecosystem.

Advertisment

Key Themes and Learning Tracks of the Vertiv Masterclass

The program will address a range of topics critical to the evolution of digital infrastructure, with a specific focus on AI-driven transformation:

AI and Data Center Infrastructure : Understanding how AI is reshaping critical systems

Power Train : Examining the entire power path, from grid to chip

Thermal Chain: Exploring thermal solutions from chip to IT infrastructure.

Advertisment

Learning Format and Outcomes

The Vertiv Masterclass is structured as a blended learning experience, incorporating technical presentations, real-world use cases, expert-led discussions, and interactive sessions for practical understanding.

Participants will gain exposure to AI-powered power protection and thermal management strategies, preparing them to optimise infrastructure performance and address future scalability challenges. The program supports responsible operations and infrastructure planning that is aligned with industry developments.

Advertisment

“We are looking forward to the 2025 edition of Vertiv Masterclass, an initiative that reinforces our belief in the power of continuous learning and hands-on industry engagement. With AI transforming the critical digital infrastructure landscape, professionals need to be equipped with both the knowledge and the tools to lead the change. The Masterclass serves as a platform to exchange ideas, deepen expertise, and collectively prepare for a more resilient and intelligent infrastructure ecosystem,” said Prashant Bhatia, VP of Sales Vertiv India.

The 2025 Vertiv Masterclass series is expected to have more than 400 attendees.

Advertisment

Read More:

Partner Managed Cloud Model Supports Our GTM Strategy

SAP India Highlights AI Adoption in Enterprises at SAP NOW AI Tour

Advertisment

Joint Initiatives for Comprehensive Data Automation in Enterprises

We Emphasise on Interdependence of AI and Cloud technologies