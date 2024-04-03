Vertiv Wraps Up First Xpress Masterclass for Data Centre Professionals

Vertiv successfully wrapped up its inaugural Vertiv Xpress Masterclass Series in New Delhi, marking an annual commitment to fostering innovation and knowledge dissemination in the industry. Centered on advanced technologies in power protection and thermal management for critical infrastructure, this series provided invaluable insights for professionals, highlighting the latest trends in data center operations.

The event showcased a keynote presentation delving into the transformative impacts of artificial intelligence (AI) on critical infrastructure within data centers, offering tailored AI-driven solutions to address associated challenges. Through this initiative, Vertiv reinforced its dedication to facilitating continuous learning and staying at the forefront of industry advancements.

By bringing together experts and professionals, the Vertiv Masterclass Series not only promoted collaboration but also served as a platform for networking and exchanging best practices. Overall, the event contributed significantly to enhancing the industry's understanding of emerging technologies and their practical applications in optimizing data center performance and reliability.

Throughout the event, consulting engineers, infrastructure designers, and stakeholders from various sectors converged to tackle prevalent issues and obstacles, fostering the potential for collaborative solutions and progress in critical infrastructure management. Over the span of two days, the gathering attracted over 60 consultants hailing from diverse industries such as banking and finance, IT, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, and energy. Additionally, it welcomed more than 100 partners, end-users, IT service integrators (ITSI), and resellers.

This diverse representation underscored the importance of interdisciplinary cooperation in addressing the multifaceted challenges faced by the industry. By bringing together professionals from different backgrounds and expertise, the event facilitated fruitful discussions and knowledge sharing, laying the groundwork for innovative approaches to enhance critical infrastructure resilience and efficiency.

The substantial turnout demonstrated a collective commitment to advancing the field and leveraging collective expertise to overcome complex hurdles. Through collaborative efforts and knowledge exchange, attendees aimed to drive meaningful progress and address the evolving needs of modern infrastructure systems across various sectors.

“Vertiv Xpress, a mobile showcase of innovation and in-person experience of our latest offerings, has been a successful endeavor since its inception in 2018. It’s given customers access to Vertiv’s cutting-edge solutions right at their doorstep. This year we’re thrilled to have added our first ever Vertiv Xpress Masterclass Series for consulting engineers, infrastructure designers, and stakeholders,” said Jwalant (John) Parikh, VP, of marketing & strategy, ASI, Vertiv. “Through these knowledge-sharing sessions, we aim to empower industry leaders with the necessary information and skills to drive growth within the critical infrastructure solutions landscape. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to foster a culture of innovation and informed decision-making within the community.”