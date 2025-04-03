ViewSonic Launches IN02 Series ViewBoards, Supporting Make in India

ViewSonic has introduced the IN02 Series ViewBoards, a new lineup of interactive displays designed for education and business environments. Aligned with the Make in India initiative, these displays promote local manufacturing, skill development, and technological self-reliance.

The IN02 Series is EDLA-certified (Android Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement), enabling seamless Google app integration for an enhanced interactive experience. Designed to meet the needs of modern Indian classrooms and workplaces, the series combines advanced technology with intuitive functionality.

“The IN02 Series represents a perfect blend of Indian ingenuity and global technological excellence, setting a new benchmark for interactive display solutions in the country,” said Muneer Ahmad, Vice President Sales & Marketing, ViewSonic. “As a Made-in-India innovation, it reflects our deep commitment to empowering local education and business ecosystems with world-class technology. With seamless Google integration, an intuitive user experience, and advanced connectivity features, the IN02 Series is designed to transform classrooms and collaborative spaces, making digital learning more engaging, secure, and accessible across India.”

Enhanced Collaboration with EDLA-Certified ViewBoards

Education: Educators can access Google Classroom, Google Drive, and other Google apps directly on the display, simplifying lesson delivery, collaboration, and content sharing.

Business: The IN02 Series facilitates virtual meetings, presentations, and real-time communication using Google Meet and Google Drive, streamlining remote collaboration.

Versatile Display Options: Available in 65” (IN6502) and 75” (IN7502), suitable for classrooms, meeting spaces, training centers, and corporate environments.





Features for Interactive Engagement

Powered by Android 14: This ensures fast performance, security updates, and future-ready capabilities.

Dual USB-C Ports: It enables quick data transfer and multi-device compatibility.

Built-in 20W x 2 Speakers: It delivers high-fidelity audio for immersive learning and presentations.

ViewSonic’s IN02 Series is part of a comprehensive education ecosystem that includes ClassSwift, which supports real-time classroom collaboration. Likewise, ChirpAI provides AI-driven insights and personalized learning. Furthermore, EdSync streamlines workflow and administrative tasks.

With seamless integration, intuitive design, and Google ecosystem compatibility, the IN02 Series ViewBoards are set to transform interactive learning and collaboration in India's education and business sectors.

