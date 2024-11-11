ViewSonic Launches LX700-4K RGB Laser Projector for Home Entertainment

ViewSonic has introduced the LX700-4K RGB Laser Projector, setting a new benchmark in home entertainment visual performance. As the first ceiling-mounted home projector to feature RGB laser technology, the LX700-4K RGB achieves full coverage of the BT.2020 colour gamut, meeting one of the most advanced colour standards currently available. This feature allows the projector to display a wide range of colours, enhancing the immersive experience for viewers.

4K Resolution with HDR and HLG Support

Equipped with true 4K UHD resolution and support for HDR and HLG formats, the LX700-4K RGB provides high-quality, theatre-like visuals. This combination of technology offers consumers a versatile and forward-looking investment in home entertainment, aiming to deliver a high standard of image quality for various viewing needs.

Muneer Ahmad, VP, of Sales and Marketing, at ViewSonic India said, "At ViewSonic, we envision the future of home entertainment as a fully immersive experience, delivering exceptional image quality that’s accessible from the comfort of home. By pushing the boundaries of visual technology, we are redefining how people engage with movies and games from their homes. Our commitment lies in delivering visual solutions that elevate home theatre experiences and we do so by creating reliable, cutting-edge technology that seamlessly fits into the modern lifestyle, offering users a new level of engagement and enjoyment. Our RGB laser technology is designed to enhance image quality, making it the perfect solution for elevating the home theatre experience.”

Advanced RGB Laser Technology for Rich Visuals

The LX700-4K RGB projector from ViewSonic introduces RGB laser technology that brings home cinema to a new level. Achieving 100% coverage of the BT.2020 colour gamut, this projector produces vibrant visuals with high colour saturation and contrast. With 5,200 RGB Laser Lumens, it delivers clear details in varying light conditions, enhancing the quality of home entertainment experiences.

4K Resolution and Cinema-Level Contrast

Designed to offer 4K resolution along with HDR and HLG support, the LX700-4K RGB provides sharp, detailed images. Using a 0.65-inch Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) chip, it achieves a high native contrast ratio for detailed dark scenes, delivering cinema-level clarity and depth. Built on Digital Light Processing (DLP) technology—commonly used in IMAX theatres and digital cinemas worldwide—this projector promises durable image quality over time.

Flexible Installation and User-Friendly Setup

With the ability to project images up to 300 inches, the LX700-4K RGB allows users to enjoy a larger screen experience compared to standard TVs. It includes a 1.6x optical zoom and vertical lens shift, making it easy to adjust screen size and image positioning. Additionally, horizontal and vertical keystone correction, as well as 4-corner adjustment, provide alignment flexibility, ensuring symmetrical image projection even from an off-centre position. HDMI eARC support enables simple connection with external audio systems, enhancing the immersive experience.

Gaming Performance with High Refresh Rates

In addition to home cinema, the LX700-4K RGB is optimized for gaming on consoles like Xbox and PlayStation. It supports QHD 1440p resolution at 120Hz, offering a balance of clarity and smoothness for fast-paced games. With a 4.2ms input lag, a 240Hz refresh rate, and microsecond-level response times, the projector provides responsive gameplay, catering to gamers who seek fluid, high-quality visuals at home.

