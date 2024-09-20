ViewSonic Showcases Educational Solutions at DIDAC India 2024

ViewSonic Corp., a global provider of visual solutions, is presenting its latest educational technologies at DIDAC.

Advertisment

India 2024, under the theme "Solutions Beyond Boundaries." The company is showcasing the ViewBoard IFP52-2F Series and introducing AI-based solutions like EdSync, aimed at enhancing the educational experience in India and beyond.

Launch of ClassSwift Software in India

For the first time in India, ViewSonic is showcasing its ClassSwift software. This tool allows teachers to make any lesson plan or curriculum resource interactive, enabling real-time, dynamic lessons in any format. ClassSwift is designed to create more engaging and personalized learning environments.

Advertisment

Workshops and Collaboration with Educational Influencers

In addition to showcasing its products, ViewSonic is collaborating with educational influencers and conducting workshops to equip teachers with practical tools and strategies for digital classrooms.

DIDAC India 2024, Asia's largest education and edtech event, will be held at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention & Expo Centre), New Delhi, from September 18-20, 2024. ViewSonic India will be exhibiting at Booth No. B1.

Advertisment

Muneer Ahmad, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India, says, "Giving a boost to encourage the Digital India initiative, we at ViewSonic are committed to transforming the education ecosystem in India by bringing a suite of innovative solutions designed to empower educators and redefine the education methodology. Our R&D team has been closely studying the Indian education sector and its specific needs, resulting in the development of software solutions designed exclusively for the Indian educational system. To boost our solutions, DIDAC India is one of the most significant events for us to unveil and showcase our unique solutions in the education space. We are launching the IFP52-2F Series, combined with AI tool such as EdSync, which is exclusively designed for Indian education system and also giving an experiential of another AI-driven solution ClassSwift. These products and solutions exemplify our commitment to creating meaningful and engaging learning environments."

ViewSonic Introduces ViewBoard IFP52-2F Series at DIDAC India 2024

ViewSonic has unveiled the ViewBoard IFP52-2F Series, a new display solution designed to enhance interactive and collaborative classroom learning. This release completes ViewSonic's lineup of education solutions certified under the Android Enterprise Devices Licensing Agreement (EDLA), integrating the Android operating system and Google Play Store. The series offers collaboration tools and enhanced security measures, including Google security patches and firmware updates, to protect teacher, student, and school data.

Advertisment

Sustainability

ViewSonic has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first interactive flat panel (IFP) provider to receive the EPEAT Gold rating, underscoring its commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) values.

AI-Driven Educational Solutions

Advertisment

At DIDAC India 2024, ViewSonic is also showcasing ClassSwift, an AI-powered software designed to help educators personalize learning and improve classroom management. ClassSwift offers real-time insights into student performance, enabling teachers to adapt their strategies to meet diverse student needs.

Introduction of EdSync and ViewLessons

In addition, ViewSonic is introducing EdSync and ViewLessons, two SaaS-based solutions created specifically for the Indian education sector. EdSync is an AI-powered platform for managing school operations, integrating with existing systems to streamline administrative tasks. ViewLessons offers a growing collection of digital resources aligned with CBSE and ICSE curricula, including interactive simulations and question banks in science and math.

Advertisment

Comprehensive EdTech Solutions

Beyond hardware, ViewSonic provides customizable ERP and LMS systems and ready-made content to support a dynamic and connected learning environment in India.

Advertisment

Read More:

MAXHUB Showcases New Product Range at DIDAC India 2024