ViewSonic Unveils ViewBoard IFP110 Interactive Display at InfoComm

ViewSonic, a provider of visual and edtech solutions, has introduced the ViewBoard IFP110, a 110-inch interactive display with 4K UHD resolution. Debuting at InfoComm India, this large display is bezel-free, equivalent to four 55-inch screens arranged in a 2x2 layout.

Interactive Solution for Large Venues

The IFP110 is designed for more than just corporate and educational sectors. It provides an interactive touch-screen video wall solution suitable for large venues such as malls, museums, airports, and showrooms, enhancing unified communications and fostering creativity.

Addressing the needs of the Indian market, the IFP110 offers unmatched clarity and collaboration capabilities. With built-in software for multitasking and advanced content sharing, the display is designed to boost productivity and engagement in both business and academic environments.

The ViewBoard IFP110 comes with a built-in operating system that supports multimedia playback without external devices. Its USB-C ports enable single-wire connectivity, while the VESA-compatible design allows for flexible installation options, making it a versatile choice for various professional settings.

“With the launch of the ViewBoard IFP110, we underscore our commitment to bringing cutting-edge, large-format visual solutions to the Indian market. We are aiming to transcend education and corporate spaces, by redefining large venues with immersive, interactive experiences that captivate and engage audiences,” said Muneer Ahmad, VP of Sales and Marketing at ViewSonic India, says. “Understanding the industry's diverse requirements, we are developing products that meet the needs of our users. The IFP110 brings ultra-high resolution and built-in collaboration features designed to transform how businesses, educational institutions, and large public spaces engage with technology. From corporate meetings to interactive classrooms or dynamic public venues, this product offers a seamless, efficient experience that promotes collaboration on a large scale. We’re excited to introduce a solution that not only enhances productivity but also elevates engagement across various sectors in India."

ViewSonic’s Latest Product Enhances Engagement and Collaboration

The newly launched product is designed to boost engagement and collaboration across various settings. It features a 4K Ultra HD resolution (3840x2160) and a 120Hz refresh rate for clear, dynamic visuals. The intuitive launcher supports seamless navigation across platforms, including Google, Microsoft, and Apple, ensuring a smooth user experience.

Convenience and Security Features

Equipped with NFC technology, the product offers hassle-free sign-in options. Users can unlock the display and access personalized settings with a simple tap of an NFC card.

Enhanced Audio and Collaboration Tools

The integrated 8-array microphone with noise-cancelling technology ensures clear voice capture, ideal for large environments. With ViewSonic’s TeamOne software, the 110-inch screen transforms into a digital whiteboard, enabling real-time collaboration and unlimited space for brainstorming. The vCast streaming feature and ViewSonic Manager allow efficient content sharing and remote device management.

Eco-Friendly and Energy Efficient

Certified with EPEAT Silver, the product meets energy efficiency standards, reducing its carbon footprint. It provides a sustainable solution for schools, businesses, and large venues, combining functionality with environmental responsibility.

