ViewSonic WPG C&C distribution partnership Tamil Nadu

ViewSonic Corp has announced a strategic distribution partnership with WPG C&C to strengthen its IT business focused on monitors across Tamil Nadu. The agreement is intended to improve regional market coverage while enabling more efficient distribution of ViewSonic’s monitor portfolio in the state. The partnership aligns ViewSonic’s product strategy with WPG C&C’s established regional presence and distribution capabilities.

Focus on regional market expansion

Through this collaboration, ViewSonic aims to deepen its engagement with channel partners and customers across Tamil Nadu. The company expects the partnership to help address regional demand more effectively while supporting growth across consumer segments.

WPG C&C will be responsible for catering to market requirements in the state, leveraging its local network and understanding of regional dynamics.

Strengthening the IT business portfolio

ViewSonic’s IT business in India is centred on monitors, an area where the company has expanded beyond its original monitor-focused identity into a broader visual solutions ecosystem. The portfolio now includes integrated hardware, software and services designed to address varied customer needs.

The distribution partnership is positioned as part of ViewSonic’s wider strategy to improve market reach and customer experience in key regions.

Channel reach and growth objectives

According to Muneer Ahmad, Managing Director, ViewSonic India, the partnership with WPG C&C is expected to strengthen the company’s ability to meet demand across consumer segments in Tamil Nadu. He noted that the collaboration supports ViewSonic’s longer-term objective of scaling its consumer business share. Nachiappan N, Associate Director for IT business at ViewSonic India, highlighted that the association would help expand channel reach by combining ViewSonic’s monitor portfolio with WPG C&C’s regional market understanding.

Distribution partner perspective

From the distributor’s side, WPG C&C sees the partnership as an opportunity to complement its existing offerings with ViewSonic’s visual solutions. Varun Gupta, Country Manager – India, WPG C&C Computers and Peripheral (I) Private Limited, said the company plans to use its network to make ViewSonic products more accessible across the state.

Regional strategy in focus

The ViewSonic WPG C&C distribution partnership Tamil Nadu underscores a broader focus on region-specific channel strategies. By aligning with a local distribution partner, ViewSonic is seeking to strengthen execution at the state level while building a foundation for sustained growth in southern India.