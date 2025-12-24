Varun Gupta appointed Country Manager WPG C&C; India

WPG Holdings Limited has announced a key leadership appointment as it looks to strengthen its presence in India’s fast-evolving technology market. Varun Gupta has taken over as Country Manager, WPG C&C India, with responsibility for driving business growth and advancing the company’s long-term strategic priorities in the region.

Focus on growth and ecosystem partnerships

In his new role, Gupta will focus on expanding WPG C&C’s operations in India, deepening relationships across the ecosystem, and working closely with partners and customers to build scale and strengthen collaboration. India remains a strategic market for the company, given its growing demand for technology solutions and a rapidly maturing distribution landscape.

Perspective on India market and company strategy

Commenting on the appointment, Gupta said India represents a fast-growing and strategically important market, and highlighted WPG’s strong ecosystem, established OEM partnerships, and long-term vision as key enablers for sustainable growth. He added that collaboration with partners, customers, and internal teams will be central to delivering meaningful outcomes, while expressing appreciation for the confidence placed in him by the company’s leadership.

Experience from Intel and semiconductor distribution

Before joining WPG Holdings, Gupta spent over three years at Intel Corporation, where he held roles including Pricing Manager, India, and Distribution Business Manager. During this period, he was involved in managing pricing strategies, strengthening distribution channels, and supporting market expansion initiatives in a competitive semiconductor environment.

Career spanning global technology companies

His professional experience also includes roles at HP, Lenovo, HCL Infosystems Ltd., and Canon India. Across these organisations, Gupta has worked in partner business management, regional channel management, product management, enterprise business, and key account management. This exposure has helped him build expertise in channel strategy, OEM partnerships, enterprise sales, and go-to-market execution across multiple regions in India.

Appointment at a critical phase for WPG C&C India

With more than a decade of experience across the technology and distribution ecosystem, Gupta’s appointment comes at a critical phase for WPG C&C in India. His understanding of the local market, partner-focused approach, and execution-oriented leadership are expected to support the company’s efforts to scale operations, strengthen collaborations, and advance its growth ambitions in the country.