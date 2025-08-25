Vivek Ganesh joins OutSystems India as Regional VP to drive growth

OutSystems, the AI-powered low-code development platform, has appointed Vivek Ganesh as Regional Vice President (RVP) for India. He will be responsible for accelerating business growth, strengthening customer success, and expanding the company’s partner ecosystem in this key Asia-Pacific market.

Vivek brings over two decades of leadership experience in enterprise technology, having held senior roles at Gartner, SAP Concur and MongoDB. His career has focused on driving large-scale digital transformation programmes, building high-performing teams and shaping strategic partnerships across India, Asia-Pacific and international markets.

“India’s enterprises are leapfrogging ahead in digital innovation, modernising rapidly to embrace emerging technologies. As AI-driven transformation accelerates, organisations are seeking platforms that combine agility, security and governance. OutSystems is uniquely positioned to help them eliminate legacy debt, build smarter applications faster and unlock secure business outcomes. I look forward to working with customers and partners to demonstrate the power of AI-powered low-code,” said Vivek Ganesh, RVP, India, OutSystems.

OutSystems strengthening presence in India

Mark Weaser, VP, APAC, OutSystems, welcomed Vivek to the leadership team, noting that his expertise in scaling business operations will be pivotal for the company’s next phase of growth in India. “He will be instrumental in driving adoption of the OutSystems platform across industries such as BFSI, manufacturing, retail, healthcare and global capability centres, where the demand to modernise systems and deliver innovation at scale has never been greater,” Weaser said.

Engaging the developer ecosystem

The appointment coincided with the OutSystems Developer Day held in Bengaluru on 23 August, a one-day event that gathered customers, partners, developers and product leaders. Vivek addressed the audience on the future of AI-powered low-code development and the company’s roadmap, showcasing innovations such as Agent Workbench and Mentor. Attendees also participated in technical sessions and hands-on training.

OutSystems currently has over 83,800 active community members in India. Through events, training and access to AI-powered tools, the company is fostering collaboration and upskilling, enabling organisations to accelerate digital transformation and build future-ready applications.

