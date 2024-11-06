VMware Cloud Foundation Updates AI, Cybersecurity, and Cloud Platform

As digital-first organizations prioritize artificial intelligence (AI) adoption, national digital sovereignty, and cyber resilience, Broadcom is supporting these initiatives through VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF)—a private cloud platform that offers ease of deployment, simplified consumption, and reduced costs and risks.
At VMware Explore 2024 Barcelona, Broadcom is further advancing this mission with new VMware Cloud Foundation Advanced Services, enhanced ecosystem partnerships, and modernization programs. These updates aim to drive forward generative AI development, strengthen cybersecurity efforts, and facilitate sovereign cloud adoption.
“Broadcom is enabling the private cloud everywhere with VMware Cloud Foundation,” said Krish Prasad, senior vice president and general manager of, the VCF Division at Broadcom. “Through a private cloud platform and portfolio of Advanced Services that are ubiquitous, flexible and secure, we are unlocking the promise of AI in the enterprise, delivering new levels of organizational resilience, and supporting the privacy and digital sovereignty demands of customers around the world.”
VMware Cloud Foundation Expands Private Cloud Capabilities for Enhanced Scale, Security, and Cost Efficiency
VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) leads the private cloud market by offering the scale and agility of a public cloud with the added security, resilience, and performance of a private environment—all while reducing total cost of ownership. Designed to support customers’ digital transformation, VCF provides accelerated infrastructure modernization, a unified cloud experience, and improved cybersecurity. The platform can be consistently deployed across on-premises data centers, hyperscale and partner clouds, and edge environments. License portability allows customers to purchase VCF subscriptions and move freely across environments.
The VMware Cloud Foundation Advanced Services catalog enables faster private cloud innovation with a suite of ready-to-deploy solutions. Following this year’s releases of VMware Cloud Foundation 5.2 and 5.2.1, Broadcom has also announced plans for VMware Cloud Foundation 9.
“IPZS, the Italian Mint and Printing Institute, has been entrusted with the responsibility of deploying the Italian version of the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet initiative, making Italy the first country to successfully implement this project,” said Paolo Bazzica, CIO of IPZS – Istituto Poligrafico e Zecca dello Stato Italiano. “As part of a transformational program to modernize its infrastructure, IPZS created a new modern Digital Application Platform (DAP) using VMware Cloud Foundation. This has enabled faster and more secure software development, deployment, and maintenance, ensuring the reliability and scalability of Italy’s EUDI Wallet.”
“For running enterprise-grade applications across both virtual machines and containerized solutions, VCF stands as the industry's most advanced and comprehensive private cloud platform,” said Onno van den Berg, Mission Critical Engineer at Schuberg Philis. “VCF offers an efficient, out-of-the-box experience, providing a flexible, scalable, and resilient solution. With many of our customers already utilizing VMware-based platforms for their workloads, migrations are streamlined and straightforward.”
Enhanced Data Services for VMware Cloud Foundation
Broadcom is introducing VMware Tanzu Data Services for VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) to streamline the deployment, management, and use of essential data services, aimed at accelerating application delivery, strengthening data security and governance, and improving operational efficiency. Data services, such as databases, messaging, and caching, are crucial to the effective performance of AI applications, supporting accurate operation in dynamic environments. These services offer a modern approach to data storage, management, and processing, addressing the challenges faced by developers and IT teams in deploying and managing microservices, serverless, and other contemporary application architectures at scale.
VMware Tanzu Data Services will integrate directly with VCF, enabling fleet-level automated lifecycle management, including deployment, backups, clustering, security patching, and updates for leading open-source data services, initially supporting PostgreSQL, MySQL, RabbitMQ, and Valkey. Enterprise support for these open-source solutions will also be available.
Comprehensive Cyber Resilience, Security, and Recovery for VMware Cloud Foundation
Broadcom has announced that VMware Live Recovery will now support Google Cloud VMware Engine (GCVE) as a target Isolated Recovery Environment (IRE) for VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) workloads, applicable to both cyber and disaster recovery. This update extends VMware Live Recovery's current protection capabilities for GCVE sites as a source, offering a unified, secure, and streamlined experience for safeguarding VMware workloads on-premises or in the cloud with GCVE.
Comprehensive Cyber Resilience, Security, and Recovery for VMware Cloud Foundation
Broadcom has announced that VMware Live Recovery will now support Google Cloud VMware Engine (GCVE) as a target Isolated Recovery Environment (IRE) for VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) workloads, applicable to both cyber and disaster recovery. This update extends VMware Live Recovery's current protection capabilities for GCVE sites as a source, offering a unified, secure, and streamlined experience for safeguarding VMware workloads on-premises or in the cloud with GCVE.
“Building on Google Cloud’s support for VMware Cloud Foundation license portability, our expanded services now offer yet another important choice for customers to address their modern cyber- and disaster-recovery needs,” said Mark Lohmeyer, VP & GM of Compute and AI Infrastructure, Google Cloud. “Together, Broadcom and Google Cloud will continue to design, develop, and deliver cutting-edge services that enable enterprises to run VMware workloads securely and cost-effectively on Google Cloud.”
Expanding Generative AI Services Ecosystem with VMware Private AI
Broadcom’s Private AI strategy prioritizes privacy, control, ease of use, automation, resilience, and flexible AI hardware, models, software, and services. This allows organizations to build a secure AI platform ready to adopt new services as industry demands evolve. Broadcom has announced support for Microsoft’s Azure AI Video Indexer on VMware Private AI, running on VMware Cloud Foundation and Azure VMware Solution. Azure AI Video Indexer, an Azure Arc extension-enabled service, provides video and audio analysis and generative AI capabilities on a data centre or edge devices. This development helps customers accelerate AI innovation and expand the deployment of the Azure AI Video Indexer to various business environments.
VMUG Advantage Offers and Free VMware Cloud Foundation Licenses
VMUG, an independent, global user organization, facilitates VMware and partner solution use through training, collaboration, and events. Broadcom has introduced an exclusive offer for VMware User Group (VMUG) members, providing VMUG Advantage subscribers a 50% discount on VMware Certified Professional (VCP) and VMware Certified Advanced Professional (VCAP) certification exams. Upon passing a VMware Cloud Foundation certification exam (VCP or VCAP), VMUG Advantage members receive a free personal-use VMware Cloud Foundation license for up to three years.
Expansion of Private Cloud Modernization Program
Broadcom is continuing investments in its Private Cloud Modernization Program to support customers on their VMware Cloud Foundation transformation journey. This program offers expert guidance, customized training, and advanced resources, empowering businesses to confidently transition to private cloud environments.
New VMware Cloud Foundation Architect Certification: Broadcom has launched the VMware Certified Professional - VCF Architect certification, designed for individuals skilled in architecting VCF solutions that meet both business and technical requirements. This certification validates expertise in designing systems focused on availability, manageability, performance, recoverability, and security (AMPRS) along with capacity planning, disaster recovery, and scalability.
Private Cloud Maturity and Optimization Tool for Partners: Broadcom has introduced the Private Cloud Maturity and Optimization tool for partners, helping them demonstrate private cloud benefits and guide customers through their digital transformation journey. This tool includes the Private Cloud Framework and a Private Cloud Maturity Index Score, enabling partners to develop tailored plans and deliver strategic services to meet customer goals.
VCSP Support for National Digital Sovereignty: Broadcom announced that 50 VMware Cloud Service Providers (VCSPs) now deliver sovereign cloud services on VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF), including 30 providers across EMEA. These sovereign VCSPs ensure data residency, jurisdictional control, and full reversibility without vendor lock-in. VMware Cloud Foundation includes specific capabilities for sovereign cloud environments, such as Intel and AMD’s privacy-enhancing computation support, vSAN Encryption, Secure Boot, data services, and compliance monitoring tools. These VCSP sovereign clouds also offer Bring Your Own Keys (BYOK), ensuring customers maintain exclusive access to their data.
Read More:
Pure Storage Launches Cloud Storage Solution for Azure VMware Solution