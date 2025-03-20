Wipro Introduces Agentic AI Services for AI Sovereignty and Innovation

Wipro, a technology services and consulting company, has announced new agentic AI services designed to help nations develop and deploy artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities using their existing infrastructure, data, workforce, and business networks. These services aim to drive innovation, economic growth, and AI sovereignty.

Key Capabilities of Wipro AI Solutions

Wipro’s AI solutions, powered by Wipro’s WeGA Studio and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, offer:

Agentic AI Ecosystem: AI-driven applications tailored for banking, financial services, emergency services, healthcare, and education, enhancing public sector efficiency and economic development.

Localized Large Language Models (LLMs): Development of customized LLMs for local languages, starting with Thai, with plans to expand across India, South Asia, and Arabic-speaking regions, ensuring culturally relevant AI interactions.

Pre-built Responsible AI Accelerators: Rapid deployment of custom AI solutions aligned with business objectives and regulatory requirements.

Privacy and Security Compliance: Ensuring data sovereignty and adherence to local regulations for secure AI development.

WeGA Sovereign AI Solutions

Built on NVIDIA NeMo microservices, Wipro’s AI offerings integrate:

NVIDIA NeMo Customizer: Simplifies fine-tuning and alignment of LLMs.

NVIDIA NeMo Curator: Generates high-quality multilingual synthetic data for model training.

NVIDIA NeMo Evaluator: Supports model quality assessment and benchmarking.

NVIDIA NeMo Retriever: Provides advanced information retrieval with data privacy safeguards.

Additionally, NVIDIA NIM microservices and NVIDIA Blueprints enable scalable AI architectures, optimizing AI development, deployment, and security within sovereign AI environments.

“There’s a rising demand for ethical AI practices and transparency in AI decision-making processes,” said Nagendra Bandaru, President and Managing Partner, Wipro Technology Services. “Organizations are seeking AI solutions that are not only effective but also ethical and transparent. By working together with NVIDIA, we will be able to quickly deploy AI agent systems and technologies while addressing the increased concerns many government agencies and organizations have over data privacy, security, and national sovereignty.”

“AI agents can help rapidly serve the changing needs of growing populations,” said John Fanelli, VP, Enterprise Software at NVIDIA. “Wipro’s experience with the NVIDIA AI Software platform provides a powerful foundation for assisting nations and local governments in building and deploying AI agent services that are tailored to the needs of their languages and culture.”

Ratanaphon Wongnapachant, CEO, SIAM.AI Cloud, who recently collaborated with Wipro to deliver sovereign AI services to the Tourism Authority of Thailand, added, “Thailand's AI future thrives when we harness our local resources and empower Thai talent using world-class technology. As Thailand's first NVIDIA Cloud Partner (NCP), SIAM.AI CLOUD provides the foundation for our nation's sovereign AI strategy—combining global technological excellence with local expertise to address our unique challenges while preserving our cultural values and technological independence. Our recent collaboration with Wipro to deliver AI services to the Tourism Authority of Thailand demonstrates how strategic partnerships enhance our capabilities. Working alongside technology partners like Wipro and NVIDIA, we're building a self-sufficient AI ecosystem that includes emergency and financial services which enables Thailand to lead in the AI era on our own terms.”

