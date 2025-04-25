Wipro has announced the establishment of its GitHub Center of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru. Developed under the company’s ai360 initiative, the CoE will function as a dedicated unit to advance GitHub-focused innovation across Wipro.

Advertisment

The Center will support software development teams by integrating GitHub tools—including Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot—into engineering workflows. This integration aims to improve collaboration, enhance development efficiency, and streamline project delivery, contributing to increased productivity and scalable innovation for client engagements.

"The launch of our GitHub CoE highlights our commitment to championing a culture of AI-first mindset with the right skillset and toolset amongst our workforce," said Sanjeev Jain, COO, of Wipro. “We are equipping our developers with the best tools and practices and encouraging a culture of innovation to build future-ready AI-powered industry and cross-industry solutions that solve our client’s unique business challenges.”

Kyle Daigle, COO at GitHub, said, “Wipro has long been a pioneer in innovation, and by rolling out GitHub Copilot at scale, they’re showing the world what true transformation with AI looks like. The GitHub CoE is more than an investment–it’s a blueprint for building with AI at the core. We're proud to build this future together–with the right tools, ingenuity, and a shared belief in what developers can achieve.”

Advertisment

Wipro GitHub CoE to Build Development Capabilities and Promote Standardisation

The GitHub Center of Excellence (CoE) at Wipro will include a dedicated team of AI-focused practitioners who will undergo structured training to build expertise in GitHub tools and workflows. The initiative is designed to improve delivery capabilities by standardising development practices and strengthening the quality of output across projects.

The CoE will conduct structured enablement programmes such as workshops, hackathons, codeathons, and internal meetups to foster technical skills across teams. It will also establish a Community of Practice to support knowledge sharing and collaboration, led by GitHub Champions and subject matter experts. These efforts aim to reduce time-to-market, enhance solution reliability, and enable consistent delivery of industry-aligned outcomes.

Advertisment

Read More:

Partner Managed Cloud Model Supports Our GTM Strategy

Advertisment

Joint Initiatives for Comprehensive Data Automation in Enterprises

SAP India Highlights AI Adoption in Enterprises at SAP NOW AI Tour

We Emphasise on Interdependence of AI and Cloud technologies