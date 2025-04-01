Wonderla Introduces LED-Based Immersive Screen Space Theatre

Wonderla Holidays has launched Mission Interstellar, a space voyage experience at Wonderla Bengaluru. The attraction features an Indian LED-based immersive screen theatre, designed to offer a simulated space travel experience. The installation and integration were executed by Wonderla’s in-house engineering team.

Key Features of Wonderla Holidays Mission Interstellar

Immersive Screen: The ride incorporates a 22m x 15m curved LED screen within a 3500 sq. ft. enclosure, creating a spacecraft-like environment.

Motion Technology: A hydraulic lift seating system imported from Italy accommodates 60 guests, elevating them 40 feet into the air. The system synchronizes movement with laser projections and environmental effects such as wind.

Audio System: A 46,000-watt sound system enhances the realism of the space travel experience.

Structural Design: The attraction is housed in an 8-story dome-shaped structure with a 23-meter-high roof.

Guest Facilities: A 6500 sq. ft. air-conditioned area with a preview hall and queue space is available for visitor convenience.

Wonderla hosted an exclusive launch event for Mission Interstellar, featuring actress Ashika Ranganath, Executive Chairman & Managing Director Arun K. Chittilappilly, Chief Operating Officer Dheeran Choudhary, and Park Head Rudresh H.S.

The launch precedes Wonderla’s 25th anniversary, highlighting its expansion in amusement park experiences. Wonderla has hosted over 43 million visitors across its parks and continues to develop attractions that integrate technology with themed entertainment.

Speaking on the launch, Arun K. Chittilappilly, Executive Chairman & MD, Wonderla Holidays, said, "With Mission Interstellar, we are ushering in a new era of immersive entertainment that seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with excitement. Over the years, Wonderla has evolved to meet the ever-changing expectations of visitors, and Mission Interstellar is a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class experiences. As we look forward to celebrating 25 years of Wonderla this year, this launch marks a flagship addition to our journey and sets the stage for an ambitious roadmap ahead. At the same time, safety remains our top priority—from ride selection and installation to rigorous daily inspections and staff training, we adhere to the highest global standards to ensure a seamless, stress-free experience for our guests. With this unwavering focus on innovation, safety, and guest satisfaction, Wonderla continues to redefine entertainment, bringing joy, thrill, and magic to millions of visitors.”

