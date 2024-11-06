WSO2 Releases New API Management Solutions to Enhance AI Integration

To stay competitive in delivering new digital experiences, enterprises are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence (AI), mainstreaming Kubernetes for application delivery, and enhancing cybersecurity measures. Addressing these needs, WSO2 has introduced new releases of WSO2 API Manager and WSO2 API Platform for Kubernetes (WSO2 APK), aimed at boosting developer productivity.

The latest open-source software offerings from WSO2, available now, introduce capabilities to manage AI services as APIs, broaden Kubernetes-native API management support, improve developer productivity for API creation and consumption, and strengthen security and access control.

These updates build on the strengths of WSO2’s open-source API management platforms: WSO2 API Manager, a comprehensive lifecycle API management solution that processes over 60 trillion transactions annually, and WSO2 APK, launched in 2023, which is designed to leverage Kubernetes’ strengths for optimized API management.

“As organizations seek a competitive edge through innovative digital experiences, they need to invest equally in state-of-the-art technologies and in fostering the productivity of their software development teams,” said Christopher Davey, WSO2 vice president and general manager - of API management. “With new functionality for managing AI services as APIs and extended support for Kubernetes as the preferred platform for digital innovation, WSO2 API Manager and WSO2 APK are continuing to enhance developers’ experiences while delivering a future-proof environment for their evolving needs.”

New Functionalities for Managing AI Services as APIs

As organizations integrate third-party APIs to power AI and large language models (LLMs), they require robust visibility and control. With WSO2’s new Egress API Management feature, AI APIs can now leverage full lifecycle management and governance, supporting popular services like OpenAI, Mistral AI, and Microsoft Azure OpenAI. Available through both WSO2 API Gateway and WSO2 APK Gateway, this feature enables organizations to manage both internal and external AI services as APIs. Enhanced egress (outbound) gateway capabilities manage and route API requests specifically for AI services, enforcing policies for secure and efficient access. This functionality also optimizes cost and performance by automating responses and controlling outbound traffic, supporting backend and subscription-level rate limits.

Expanded Kubernetes-Native Support

WSO2 continues to support the expansion of microservices and APIs on Kubernetes with new features:

WSO2 API Microgateway: This cloud-native gateway, tailored for microservices, now aligns with the latest WSO2 API Manager version, enhancing scalability while maintaining governance, security, and reliability.

gRPC API Support: Enhanced gRPC capabilities in WSO2 APK Gateway now align with Kubernetes Gateway API standards (gRPC Route), offering better integration and control for developers working with microservices architectures.

Traffic Filters for HTTP Routes: The new release introduces HTTP route traffic filters in line with Kubernetes Gateway API specifications, offering flexibility and precision in managing HTTP traffic.

Improved Developer Productivity

The latest WSO2 APK release introduces subscription rate limit policies, allowing API providers to set quotas and limits for API consumers. The unified control plane in WSO2 API Manager, which also manages WSO2 APK, now includes API searchability using API definition file content (Swagger, AsyncAPI, GraphQL, WSDL) within the Developer and Publisher Portals, enhancing API discoverability.

Enhanced Security and Access Control

WSO2 addresses security consistency across environments with mutual TLS (mTLS) configuration options for production and sandbox settings, providing adaptable security levels. The new WSO2 API Manager release also supports personal access tokens (PATs), enabling secure, time-limited access for system APIs—ideal for CI/CD pipelines and automated tasks, where applications or scripts require secure, password-free authentication.

