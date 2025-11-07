Xebia, an AI-first digital transformation and IT consulting leader, has been honoured with the 2025 Strategic Services and Channel Partner of the Year Award by GitHub. The prestigious recognition celebrates Xebia’s exceptional contribution to driving customer success, innovation, and strategic collaboration through its long-standing partnership with GitHub and Microsoft.

This marks the second consecutive year that Xebia has received top honours from GitHub, reinforcing its position as a trusted engineering and innovation partner for enterprises globally.

“This recognition highlights the power of true partnership,” said Marcel de Vries, Global MD & CTO, Xebia Microsoft Services. “By combining Xebia’s engineering excellence with Microsoft and GitHub’s platforms, we’re helping enterprises bring AI into every stage of development with confidence and purpose.”

Xebia’s collaboration with GitHub is rooted in a shared mission to make software development smarter, faster, and more responsible through AI. By embedding intelligence and automation into software pipelines, the company helps organisations enhance developer productivity, accelerate time-to-market, and strengthen code security, all while maintaining ethical and sustainable technology practices.

“Being recognised by GitHub for the second year running speaks to our long-term commitment to innovation,” added Anand Sahay, CEO, Xebia. “We’re focused on helping organisations use AI responsibly to achieve meaningful, sustainable results.”

GitHub’s Partner Recognition for 2025

The GitHub Partner Awards celebrate distinguished global and regional partners who have demonstrated excellence in collaboration, innovation, and impact. The 2025 edition honoured organisations that leveraged GitHub’s technology ecosystem to empower customers, streamline operations, and drive real-world outcomes across industries.

“On behalf of GitHub, I extend our congratulations to Xebia,” said Elizabeth Pemmerl, Microsoft CVP and GitHub Chief Revenue Officer. “The Strategic Service and Channel Partner of the Year Award recognises partners with outstanding strategic vision and exceptional work on behalf of our joint customers. We look forward to building on this partnership and delivering even greater value together.”

Award recipients were selected by a panel of GitHub executives, regional leaders, and the global partner organisation, recognising exceptional performance and shared innovation across GitHub’s partner ecosystem.

Xebia’s continued success with GitHub and Microsoft highlights its leadership in AI-first enterprise transformation, focusing on combining intelligent automation, data-driven development, and human-centric design. The recognition underscores Xebia’s mission to deliver responsible, impactful, and future-ready technology solutions that empower organisations to innovate confidently in the AI era.

With this award, Xebia reinforces its position as a global enabler of next-generation digital engineering, helping businesses leverage the combined strengths of GitHub’s developer ecosystem and Microsoft’s cloud capabilities to achieve scalable, sustainable growth.

