Zebra Technologies expands India footprint with new office in Noida

Zebra Technologies Corporation, a digital automation solutions provider, has inaugurated a new, expanded office space in Noida, part of the National Capital Region (NCR). The announcement underscores the company’s broader ambition to meet rising demand in India’s electronics manufacturing services (EMS), automotive, and government sectors.
The Noida facility, which is approximately twice the size of the company’s previous Delhi office, aims to function as a regional anchor for operational efficiency, customer engagement, and solution delivery.
“The strategic location of our new office in Noida, a prominent technology hub in northern India, positions us to engage with our customers and partners effectively,” said Subramaniam Thiruppathi, Director, Sales, India and Subcontinent at Zebra Technologies.
The move also aligns with Noida’s transformation into one of India’s active industrial clusters, housing some of the country’s prominent electronics and auto ancillary firms.
Automation tools for a connected frontline
Zebra Technologies offers products such as RFID (radio-frequency identification), fixed industrial scanners, and machine vision systems—tools that help enterprises improve asset visibility, track production flow, and drive real-time efficiencies.
The company is positioning these solutions as key enablers for India’s digital shift in industrial sectors. Tom Christodoulou, Zebra’s Sales Vice President for Australia, New Zealand, and the India Subcontinent, emphasised the strategic importance of the expansion.
“The expansion of our New Delhi office signifies a pivotal advancement in our mission to drive digital transformation across India,” he noted. “By broadening our footprint in India, we’re reinforcing our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower local enterprises.”
Five cities and counting
With offices in Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and now a much-expanded base in Noida, Zebra is accelerating its local investments in India. The newly upgraded facility is built with collaboration in mind, offering an enhanced environment for engaging with both partners and enterprise customers.
Zebra’s ongoing India push reflects broader global trends in supply chain digitisation and industrial automation, where visibility, speed, and control are increasingly critical.
Key takeaways
-
Bigger footprint: Zebra Technologies has doubled its office space in Noida to support the growing demand in India.
-
Strategic location: The office sits in a fast-growing tech and industrial zone, close to key customers.
