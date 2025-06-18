India’s managed services landscape is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by digital adoption, automation, and the growing demand for scalable, sector-specific solutions. Enterprises across industries such as retail, automotive, FMCG, and technology are increasingly turning to managed service providers (MSPs) to streamline operations, improve customer experience, and enable rapid market expansion. As global and domestic businesses seek to navigate complex regulatory environments and evolving consumer expectations, MSPs are being called upon to deliver not just cost efficiency but also domain expertise, multilingual support, and advanced technologies like AI and automation.

In this context, DQChannels spoke with Gagan Arora, Founder & President of Vertex Group, to understand how managed services are adapting to these changing demands and what strategies are being used to deliver value across diverse industry verticals.

Tailored Managed Services for Retail, FMCG, and Automotive Through the Factory Shop Initiative

“At Vertex Group, we leverage innovative solutions and advanced technologies through our newly launched end-to-end factory shop initiative to meet the evolving needs of diverse sectors. In the realm of e-commerce, Vertex provides comprehensive BPO services focused on catalogue management, ensuring accurate and optimised product listings with real-time pricing, SEO-rich content, category tagging, and marketplace compliance. Our product services encompass end-to-end handling, from verification and inventory syncing to lifecycle tracking and returns coordination, all aimed at enhancing operational efficiency. We also prioritise 24/7 support for inquiries through buyer assistance, order tracking, returns, refunds, loyalty programs, and complaint resolution to boost customer satisfaction. Furthermore, we provide seller support, including comprehensive onboarding, cataloguing assistance, sales analytics, policy updates, and dispute resolution, to empower our sellers.

In the automotive sector, our core capabilities encompass sales and the customer journey, with services that include lead handling, test drive scheduling, and finance coordination to drive conversions. Our after-sales support is equally robust, offering service appointments, roadside support, and warranty management to foster customer loyalty. This initiative further explores dealer and workshop enablement, streamlining operations through onboarding, inventory syncing, dealer training, claims handling, and customer feedback resolution. Vertex is also simplifying spare parts and supply chain management with smart ordering, vendor coordination, warranty handling, inventory tracking, and smooth returns, ensuring efficiency at every step. Our back-office support and analytics provide essential services, including data management, CRM/DMS support, commission tracking, call centre quality audits, and actionable business insights.”

Enabling Market Entry and Localisation for Global Businesses

“At Vertex, we understand that navigating the market can be challenging; that is why we have an ‘Integrated Market Entry Framework’ for international companies who are scouting for outsourcing/HRO partners in India. From end-to-end infrastructure, proactive to offering required compliances, we offer complete, buttoned-up solutions ensuring that every aspect of their operations is seamlessly integrated and efficiently managed. We prioritise compliance with local regulations and standards, proactively addressing any requirements they may encounter. This means organisations can focus on their core business while we handle the complex regulatory landscape for them.

Moreover, our hyper-localisation strategies and technology-driven enablement equip the clients with the specific tools and systems to scale the business operations rapidly and effectively. Ultimately, our goal is to simplify the market entry process of international businesses while enabling them to achieve sustainable growth.”

AI-Powered Managed Services for CX and Back-Office Efficiency

“At Vertex, we are leveraging the power of AI, machine learning, and automation technologies across various functions, from hiring to customer service and backend operations. This approach allows our team to concentrate on more complex tasks while automating repetitive processes, enhancing decision-making, and delivering highly personalised interactions. The era of AI is driving significant improvements in efficiency, accuracy, cost reduction, and innovation within our organisation. We utilise AI for data analysis, which streamlines the identification of trends, patterns, and potential risks, facilitating data-driven decision-making. Additionally, AI helps us pinpoint bottlenecks and recommend improvements, thereby optimising our business processes.

Our commitment to personalised experiences is essential, as we employ AI to tailor customer interactions and enhance the overall customer journey by analysing feedback and requirements. This enables our workforce to serve customers more effectively. Furthermore, at Vertex, we are developing AI-driven business process management (BPM) tools that offer smart ticketing, customer journey mapping, on-demand talent platforms, and AI-led customer experience (CX) assistants.

Specific Example: Productivity Gains and Efficiency Outcomes -

A report by Deloitte indicates that integrating AI into back-office functions has resulted in a 38% boost in productivity and a 40% decrease in operational expenses within the finance industry. This improvement is possible because AI takes over repetitive financial tasks such as data entry, invoice sorting, and payment prioritisation, with robotic process automation (RPA) bots. These AI systems have helped companies gather and process data from various platforms, inputting it into enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and identifying discrepancies for review. This ensured successful outcomes, including faster processing times, fewer errors, and a significant reduction in staffing costs, enabling human employees to concentrate on more strategic initiatives.”

Scaling CAD Services for Gaming, Automotive, and Deep Tech

“In response to the rising global demand for specialised design and engineering talent, particularly in sectors such as gaming, automotive, and deep tech, Vertex is scaling its CAD services to enhance client support through several strategic initiatives. We are emphasising the targeted hiring of CAD professionals with domain-specific expertise, including skills in surface modelling for automotive applications, rigging and character design for gaming, and PCB/mechanical design in the deep tech sector. Furthermore, we are investing in upskilling programs to enhance our team’s capabilities. These programs cover advanced CAD software such as AutoCAD, SolidWorks, CATIA, Revit, Siemens NX, and Blender/Maya.

We are also establishing domain-centric Centres of Excellence (CoEs) that focus on the unique needs of the automotive, gaming, and high-tech sectors. Our transition to cloud-based CAD platforms, including Onshape, Fusion 360, and Autodesk Cloud, allows for real-time collaboration and remote scalability. This setup enables effective multi-site collaboration between client teams and offshore designers without the challenges of latency or data silos. Through these measures, we are committed to delivering high-quality CAD services that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”

Integrating Agentic AI into Managed Services and CAD Workflows

“Vertex Group is making significant strides in integrating agentic AI into the managed services and CAD workflows. By focusing on key aspects such as Autonomous Task Execution, Dynamic Workflow Optimisation, and End-to-End Process Ownership, we are reshaping our existing processes and transforming various operational functions. We see AI not only as a means to augment human expertise but also as a catalyst for fundamentally redefining our approach to work. We are witnessing enhancement in our results as it has paved the way for a more efficient and innovative workforce.”

Restructuring for Multilingual, Omnichannel Service Delivery

“At Vertex Group, we are committed to restructuring our managed service operations to enhance multilingual, omnichannel delivery across voice, chat, and support automation. By harnessing unified platforms and multilingual hubs, we effectively streamline our processes. Our approach incorporates AI-driven automation alongside agile teams, allowing us to provide seamless and scalable support in various languages and channels. A key differentiator for us is our speed of action.

This allows us to quickly adapt to global customer expectations, reduce costs, and consistently achieve industry-leading satisfaction metrics. For instance, in the area of customer experience (CX), we utilise AI chatbots and virtual assistants to facilitate faster responses, which in turn boosts customer satisfaction (CSAT). Our back-office operations benefit from automation technologies like RPA and intelligent OCR, resulting in a 38% productivity gain and a 40% reduction in costs. Moreover, we focus on process optimisation through real-time monitoring and predictive analytics, significantly reducing bottlenecks and allowing for faster improvements.

Our data-driven insights contribute to enhanced decision-making, improving compliance and reducing errors. Lastly, we employ hyper-automation to scale workflows, increasing agility while minimising manual effort.”

The Role of Inclusive Hiring in Vertex’s Global Workforce Strategy

“As Vertex continues to expand its global delivery footprint, inclusive hiring, especially of persons with disabilities (PWDs), will play a key role in shaping the future workforce within our managed and designed services operations. Embracing a diverse workforce is not only a social responsibility but also a strategic advantage that can drive innovation and help us better serve our global clientele. By incorporating diverse perspectives, we can foster an environment that encourages creativity and unique solutions. Hiring from a broader talent pool allows us to tap into a wealth of ideas and experiences, enhancing our ability to innovate and scale effectively. This inclusivity can boost our market reach and empathy, allowing us to connect with varied customer demographics in a more meaningful way.

Investing in workplace accessibility and embracing digital transformation will further bolster our efforts. These actions align with our commitment to creating an inclusive workplace that reflects our values and the diverse world we serve. Overall, inclusive hiring will not only transform our workforce but also reinforce Vertex’s position as a forward-thinking leader in managed and design services, ultimately contributing to our long-term success.”

Conclusion:

The conversation with Gagan Arora highlights how managed services in India are evolving beyond traditional outsourcing models. With a growing focus on sector-specific customisation, AI integration, multilingual support, and inclusive workforce strategies, providers are aligning their offerings with real-time business needs. As global and local enterprises face rising complexity in operations and compliance, managed service providers are expected to deliver both agility and depth. The shift toward AI-led workflows, cloud-based collaboration, and hyper-localisation marks a critical juncture—where operational efficiency must be balanced with innovation, and service delivery must be reimagined to keep pace with digital transformation.

