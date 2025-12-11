Zebra Technologies has released the findings of its 18th Annual Global Shopper Study, reflecting a retail sector grappling with intensified operational challenges. The research signals a clear shift across global markets, retailers are increasingly viewing AI, automation, and intelligent workflows as essential to addressing labour shortages, inventory inaccuracies, and shrinkage. According to the study, 87% of global retail leaders now identify AI and automation as critical tools in loss prevention, indicating a sector rapidly rethinking how it manages risk.

Advertisment

“Businesses that increasingly thrive in retail’s future are agile leaders engaging the ‘phygital experience’ through intelligent workflows. Tapping on AI, automation, and improved workflows, retailers are empowered to deliver the fast, seamless, and personalised experiences that today’s shoppers demand,” said Subramaniam Thiruppathi, Director, Sales, India and Sub-Continent, Zebra Technologies.

Shopper Satisfaction Declines for the Second Consecutive Year

Zebra’s research shows a sustained dip in satisfaction across both online and physical retail. Globally, in-store satisfaction sits at 79%, dropping from the 85% peak recorded in 2023. APAC, including India, reflects a similar decline, down to 75%. Online satisfaction has followed the same trajectory, falling to 73% globally and 69% in APAC, including India.

Consumers continue to prioritise convenience, speed and value, but the data shows that economic pressure is shaping behaviour: 78% of shoppers globally (74% in APAC, including India) now prioritise discounts and promotions. At the same time, operational friction remains a persistent frustration, with out-of-stocks, locked-up products and the absence of self-checkout options consistently undermining the shopping journey.

Advertisment

Frontline Teams Feel the Strain as Technology Gaps Become More Visible

The study highlights a widening gap between frontline expectations and operational support. 88% of global retail associates say they face delays in securing timely information or assistance, an increase from last year. APAC and India reflect the same sentiment.

Retail associates overwhelmingly believe that the right tools reduce stress and enhance job satisfaction. Globally, 87% say effective technology makes work more enjoyable, with an even larger majority confirming that smart tools significantly improve task efficiency. This reinforces a recurring theme in retail transformation: friction at the frontline directly translates to friction for the customer.

Inventory Accuracy and Shrinkage Continue to Undermine Retail Performance

Advertisment

Despite incremental improvement, inventory challenges remain a defining concern. Nearly half of global shoppers, and 47% in APAC, including India, report leaving stores without the products they intended to buy. Retailers acknowledge these shortcomings, with 84% of global decision-makers identifying real-time inventory synchronisation as a top priority.

More retailers are planning investments in RFID, computer vision, and Gen AI to improve visibility and mitigate shrinkage. APAC shows even greater readiness, with 62% identifying Gen AI as a priority over the next five years.

These findings align with Zebra and Oxford Economics’ recent research, which indicates that retailers who refine inventory workflows can achieve up to a 1.8-percentage-point increase in revenue growth and profitability.

Advertisment

Improved Workflows as a Profitability Lever

Retail decision-makers increasingly see workflow optimisation as central to both online and in-store growth. Inventory optimisation remains a top driver of profitability, while automation for real-time visibility and the expansion of retail media networks are also gaining traction.

Zebra’s recent acquisition of Elo reflects this shift, enhancing retailers’ ability to create in-store engagement platforms and digital media experiences. Zebra’s own portfolio, including printers, mobile devices, and edge-intelligent systems, continues to support retailers’ attempts to deliver frictionless, connected store environments.

“Shoppers deserve to fully enjoy a modern store experience – beyond finding great deals and their desired products, retailers should focus on creating meaningful connections and seamless, hassle-free interactions. With advanced retail solutions like ZD421 Desktop Printer, ZT621/ZT611 Industrial Printers, ZT421/ZT411 Industrial Printers, ZQ630 Plus/ZQ620 Plus/ZQ610 Plus Mobile Printers, Elo I-Series 5 with Android, and EloPOS Z30, Zebra is dedicated to building trust, fostering loyalty, and empowering retailers to remain competitive in an ever-evolving landscape,” added Thiruppathi.

Advertisment

Regional Trends Demonstrate Universal Challenges with Local Nuances

Asia Pacific (including India)

84% of associates believe AI will improve productivity, mirroring global sentiment.

Europe

Decision-makers are under greater pressure to manage real-time inventory synchronisation than pricing strategies.

Latin America

Shrinking inventory reliability is acute, with 60% of shoppers leaving stores without intended purchases.

Advertisment

North America

Out-of-stock visibility remains a major challenge, with 80% of associates identifying it as a key issue.

Understanding the Global Shopper Study

Conducted by MAVRIX in May–June 2025, the 18th edition surveyed over 4,200 respondents, shoppers, associates, and decision-makers across North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The study provides nuanced insight into how economic pressures, changing shopper expectations, labour constraints, and emerging technologies are reshaping retail.

It captures a sector at an inflexion point: the gap between shopper expectations and operational capability is widening, and retailers are increasingly turning to AI-driven, automated and real-time systems to rebuild performance, resilience, and trust.

Advertisment

Read More:

HPE unveils unified AI-native networking for hybrid operations

AI-Powered interactive displays: Solitaire’s vision for 2030

How Tiger Analytics is reimagining enterprise AI from POC to production

India hit by 265 million cyberattacks: Seqrite’s 2026 report warns of escalating threats