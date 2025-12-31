Zebronics new lifestyle products expand mobile and audio range

Zebronics has expanded its accessories portfolio with the launch of two devices positioned at the intersection of utility and design. The company has introduced a new power bank and a Bluetooth speaker as part of Zebronics new lifestyle products, addressing everyday charging and audio needs for mobile users.

The announcement highlights a focus on portability, modern connectivity standards, and design elements intended to stand out in a crowded accessories market.

Power bank designed for rapid charging and portability

The EnergiSafe 10R3 power bank is aimed at users who require faster charging while on the move. It supports up to 22.5W rapid charging, reducing downtime for smartphones and tablets. An integrated LED digital display provides real-time visibility of remaining battery capacity.

In terms of connectivity, the device includes dual-way Type-C support along with a standard USB port, allowing it to work with a range of devices. The power bank also features a MagSecure-compatible design and includes a built-in carry handle that doubles as a flat charging cable, reducing the need for additional accessories.

Safety has been addressed through multiple protection mechanisms, including safeguards against overcharging and short circuits. The EnergiSafe 10R3 is listed at an MRP of Rs 2,499.

Bluetooth speaker blends retro design with current standards

The second product, the ZEB-EchoSpin, targets users looking for a compact wireless speaker with added functionality. The device adopts a design inspired by classic CD players, while incorporating Bluetooth v6.0 for wireless connectivity.

Audio output is rated at 10W RMS, delivered through dual drivers supported by a passive radiator. According to the company, this configuration is intended to produce a balanced sound profile suitable for personal and small-room use.

Beyond audio playback, the speaker includes an integrated digital clock and alarm, positioning it as a bedside or desktop device. Users can also choose from five RGB lighting modes to adjust the visual ambience. The speaker offers up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge and supports TWS, enabling two units to be paired for stereo output.

The ZEB-EchoSpin is priced at an MRP of Rs 4,799.

Broadening the lifestyle accessories portfolio

With these launches, Zebronics new lifestyle products reflect an effort to combine functional specifications with form-led design across mobile power and personal audio categories. The additions strengthen the company’s presence in everyday consumer accessories, particularly for users seeking compact, multi-purpose devices.

The two products are positioned to cater to routine usage scenarios, from travel charging needs to personal audio in small living spaces, without extending beyond the core accessory segment.