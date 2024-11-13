Zendesk Launches AI Dynamic Plan to Enhance Customer Service

Zendesk has announced its AI Dynamic Pricing Plan, a flexible, usage-based model to make AI-driven customer service more accessible for businesses. This new approach allows companies to adjust their spending between human and AI agents, offering the adaptability needed to respond to changing customer demands, business objectives, and market trends. By enabling dynamic investment in AI, Zendesk aims to support organizations in optimizing their customer service strategies in real time.

“In just a few years, there will be a massive shift in automated service – we predict 100% of interactions will involve AI. With this in mind, we want to give our customers the freedom and flexibility to adopt AI and automation at a pace that best suits their business needs,” said Tom Eggemeier, CEO of Zendesk. “The AI Dynamic Pricing Plan allows our customers to adjust as they learn and refine their approach to service without being constrained to one setup.”

Zendesk Report Highlights AI’s Transformative Impact on Customer Service in India

Zendesk’s Future of AI-Powered CX report reveals that 83% of customer experience (CX) leaders in India anticipate traditional customer service will be obsolete within three years, with AI expected to drive all service channels. Furthermore, 92% of CX leaders view AI as a transformative force in customer experience and foresee customer interactions increasing fivefold by 2027. This projected surge underscores the need for adaptable solutions, such as Zendesk’s AI Dynamic Pricing Plan, to help businesses scale AI effectively and manage the rising demands in customer engagement.

“AI is fast evolving from a distant vision to an immediate necessity for customer experience transformation among Indian businesses," said Maureen Chong, Regional Vice President, Asia, Zendesk. "With over 80% of CX leaders in India expecting all channels to be powered by AI, Zendesk’s AI Dynamic Pricing Plan makes AI less daunting by giving organisations the flexibility to experiment with it in their own time. This approach allows businesses to deploy and scale AI strategically without any constraints of the traditional pricing model.”

Zendesk Introduces Flexible AI Model for Scalable Customer Service Solutions

Zendesk’s newly launched model, the first of its kind in the market, offers unprecedented flexibility for companies adopting AI in customer service. Unlike traditional approaches that limit adaptability, Zendesk’s model allows businesses to dynamically adjust their use of human and AI agents or a blend of both, shifting investments as needs change. This approach empowers CX leaders to scale AI adoption in line with current demands and evolving business requirements, creating a tailored solution that aligns with both present and future organizational goals.

“The advent of AI and automation has transformed the traditional pricing model, as companies embrace outcome-based pricing that shows a direct link between AI and ROI,” says Keith Dawson, Director of Research, Customer Experience, ISG Software Research. “However, as businesses adopt AI, they want to be able to adjust without the potential risk of extra costs or complex commitments. Zendesk’s pricing model aligns with the market trend of companies seeking a way to explore AI and automation with the added flexibility.”

Zendesk Expands AI Pricing Flexibility

Building on the success of its Outcome-Based Pricing model, which charges businesses only for tangible results delivered by AI agents, Zendesk now introduces its AI Dynamic Pricing Plan. This new model provides a flexible approach for allocating spending across various pricing structures, including both outcome-based and seat-based options, enabling companies to optimize returns on AI investments.

Zendesk aims to help businesses expand their use of AI by moving beyond the limitations of traditional pricing models. By enabling tailored AI solutions, Zendesk makes AI integration more practical and accessible, supporting organizations in refining customer and employee service strategies for optimal impact.

