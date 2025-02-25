Zendesk to Acquire Local Measure to Expand AI Voice Capabilities

Zendesk has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Local Measure, a provider of Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) and advanced voice solutions. Local Measure, a long-time AWS partner, specialises in cloud-based customer engagement solutions.

This acquisition aims to enhance Zendesk’s AI-driven voice capabilities, support its expansion into larger and more complex service environments, and strengthen its integration with Amazon Connect —AWS’s enterprise cloud contact centre solution. The acquisition aligns with Zendesk’s strategy to optimise customer service operations while maintaining cost efficiency.

“Voice is one of the most personal and powerful ways businesses connect with their customers and employees, and managing it at scale requires a solution that is both intelligent and adaptable,” said Tom Eggemeier, CEO of Zendesk. “By acquiring Local Measure, we are fast-tracking our ability to deliver a fully integrated, AI-powered voice solution that combines the strength of Zendesk’s platform with the flexibility, security, and scalability of Amazon Connect. This move positions Zendesk to lead in the next generation of AI-powered service.”

Local Measure’s Technology to Enhance AI-Powered Customer Engagement

Local Measure’s technology is designed for high-volume and complex service environments. It enables businesses to implement advanced call routing, utilize AI-driven automation, integrate inbound service with outbound sales and marketing, and gain real-time insights to optimize service quality.

“We’ve worked closely with Zendesk as a strategic partner, and this next step means faster deployment, lower complexity, and cloud-native innovation making Zendesk a fresh alternative to legacy Contact Center providers,” said Jonathan Barouch, CEO of Local Measure. “Together, we can bring customers the best of both worlds – Zendesk’s industry-leading AI-driven service solutions and Local Measure’s deep expertise in voice technology and contact centers.”

Zendesk Expands AI-Driven Service Capabilities with AWS Collaboration

The acquisition strengthens Zendesk’s collaboration with AWS, enhancing its position in AI-powered service solutions. Local Measure’s expertise in voice and CCaaS, combined with its integration with Amazon Connect’s AI capabilities, will enable Zendesk to provide advanced automation, enhanced agent assist tools, and greater scalability for organizations managing large-scale service operations.

“At AWS, we are focused on helping customers solve complex challenges at scale, and Amazon Connect is a critical part of that because it brings enterprise-ready capabilities that are global and AI native,” said Colleen Aubrey, senior vice president of AWS. “We are excited to work with Zendesk and Local Measure to unlock new opportunities for organizations to benefit from Amazon Connect helping them improve customer experience and operate faster, smarter, and more efficiently.”

