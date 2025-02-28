ZNet Technologies Appoints Rahul Bhavsar to Advisory Board

ZNet Technologies has announced the appointment of Rahul Bhavsar as a member of its advisory board, effective immediately. With over 20 years of experience in managing SaaS product companies and technology, Bhavsar will provide strategic guidance, particularly for ZNet’s automation and B2B marketplace platform, RackNap.

Background and Industry Experience

Bhavsar has a background in entrepreneurship and technology leadership, including:

- Founding six startups with a focus on innovation and business transformation.

- Serving as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Levata.

- Extensive experience in cloud industry growth and digital transformation initiatives.

His expertise aligns with ZNet Technologies' focus on expanding its cloud-based solutions and automation capabilities.

Role of Rahul Bhavsar on the Advisory Board of ZNet

As a member of the Advisory Board, Bhavsar will:

- Work with ZNet’s executive team to support the development of RackNap.

- Contribute to long-term strategic planning and market positioning.

- Provide insights to strengthen ZNet’s presence in the cloud services market.

Industry Context and Strategic Impact

Bhavsar’s appointment comes at a time of growth in the global cloud market. His expertise will support ZNet Technologies in addressing challenges faced by managed service providers (MSPs) and resellers through RackNap. His contributions are expected to play a key role in shaping the platform’s roadmap and strategic integrations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rahul Bhavsar to our Advisory Board," said Munesh Jadoun, Founder & CEO of ZNet Technologies. "His extensive experience in SaaS and technology leadership will be crucial as we continue to innovate and expand our cloud billing automation platform, RackNap. Rahul's insights will be invaluable in navigating the complex and rapidly evolving cloud services landscape."

