Zoom Introduces AI Companion Enhancements and Platform-Wide AI Updates

Zoom Communications has announced new agentic AI Companion capabilities, expanded AI Companion skills, and AI-driven updates across its platform. These enhancements apply to Zoom Meetings, Zoom Team Chat, Zoom Docs, Zoom Phone, Zoom Whiteboard, Zoom Contact Center, and industry-specific solutions, among other offerings.
“AI Companion is evolving from a personal assistant to being truly agentic, which signals a major leap forward in how AI can enhance productivity and collaboration at work,” said Smita Hashim, chief product officer at Zoom. “We’re delivering value for our customers through AI agents and agentic skills that solve real customer problems, helping them connect, collaborate, and get more done, all within the Zoom platform our users trust and love.”
“We’ve been using Zoom AI Companion since it became available, and I’ve seen firsthand how it has transformed our academic and administrative operations,” said Steven Carroll, chief information officer at Saint Leo University. “This technology isn’t just about efficiency; it allows our employees to spend less time on manual tasks and more time on meaningful collaboration, and focus on what matters most: supporting our students’ educational journey.”
Zoom Expands AI Companion Capabilities with Advanced AI Skills and Customization
Zoom has introduced new AI Companion capabilities, incorporating agentic AI skills, specialized AI agents, and enhanced AI models to improve productivity and streamline workflows across its platform. AI Companion is designed to execute tasks, manage multi-step actions, and integrate reasoning and memory for decision-making, problem-solving, and task orchestration.
Expanded AI Skills and Specialized Agents
-
AI Companion now includes features such as calendar management for meeting scheduling, clip generation for content creation, and writing assistance for document drafting.
-
Specialized AI agents will power Zoom Business Services, including Zoom Virtual Agent, which utilizes memory and reasoning for contextual self-service interactions, and Zoom Revenue Accelerator, set to enhance sales processes through automated insights and personalized outreach.
-
Users will be able to integrate third-party AI agents, such as ServiceNow AI Agents, or create custom AI agents tailored to specific workflows, such as handling IT or HR service requests.
Custom AI Companion Add-On
-
Organizations can customize AI Companion using AI Studio, enabling tailored meeting templates, industry-specific dictionaries, and integration with external data sources.
-
Custom Avatars for Zoom Clips will allow users to generate video clips using AI-powered personalized avatars based on user-provided scripts.
-
The Custom AI Companion add-on is expected to be available in April for $12 per user per month, with a digital personal AI coach launching in June.
AI Companion for Task and Meeting Management
-
Zoom Tasks with AI Companion (launching in March) will detect action items in meetings, chats, and emails, allowing users to track and complete tasks across Zoom Workplace.
-
Meeting Agendas with AI Companion (launching in May) will help users create structured agendas using templates, manage time allocation, and provide live AI-generated notes.
-
Live Notes for Meetings and Phone (launching in May) will deliver real-time summaries to keep participants informed and aligned.
-
AI Companion for Zoom Phone can generate voicemail summaries and integrate with Microsoft Teams, enabling AI-powered call summaries and task extraction.
-
Voice Recorder with AI Companion (launching in March) will transcribe and summarize in-person conversations, creating structured records for reference.
-
AI Companion for Workspace Reservation (launching in May) will recommend in-office days based on meeting schedules and book desks or Zoom Rooms accordingly.
AI-Driven Content Creation and Document Management
-
Zoom Docs will introduce advanced AI Companion features (launching in June), enabling users to generate structured business documents based on contextual references and aggregated data.
-
AI Companion will also assist in creating data tables from meeting summaries (launching in July), helping users organize and categorize key insights efficiently.
-
Zoom Drive (launching in May) will provide a centralized repository for managing Zoom Docs, meeting assets, and productivity materials.
With these updates, Zoom aims to enhance collaboration, automate workflows, and improve productivity across various business functions.
Read More:
How Agentic AI is Revolutionizing Modern Businesses?
X Cyber Attack Highlights Cyber Risks: Industry Speaks on Cyber Threats
Partners Lead the Way in Shaping the Future of Virtualization