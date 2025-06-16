Zscaler Expands Zero Trust Capabilities for Cloud and B2B Environments

Zscaler has introduced a new set of solutions designed to extend Zero Trust security across enterprise networks, multi-cloud environments, and partner ecosystems. Announced at Zenith Live 2025, these updates to the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange aim to support organisations in implementing Zero Trust principles across users, applications, devices, branches, and cloud workloads.

Advertisment

As businesses adapt to increasingly distributed infrastructures and integrate IoT, OT, and hybrid cloud models, Zscaler's expanded platform addresses the growing need for secure, scalable, and simplified network security architectures. The new capabilities are intended to help eliminate lateral threat movement, reduce infrastructure complexity, and enhance threat resilience.

Zscaler Zero Trust Capabilities Key Announcements -

1. Unified Appliance for Zero Trust Branch (Generally Available):



Advertisment

Zscaler’s new branch security solution introduces a unified appliance to secure communications between branches, campuses, and industrial sites. It segments OT and IoT devices, including legacy systems, without requiring traditional firewalls, VLANs, or VDI configurations. It also includes disposable jumpboxes for secure, time-limited third-party access. This approach aims to improve operational efficiency, reduce attack surfaces, and lower deployment complexity.

2. Zero Trust Gateway for Cloud Workloads (Generally Available):



This cloud-native solution, initially available on AWS, secures both internet-bound and East-West traffic between workloads and cloud environments without deploying agents or virtual machines. The service supports rapid deployment and helps organisations eliminate reliance on traditional firewalls while improving workload security posture in hybrid and multi-cloud settings.

Advertisment

3. Zscaler micro-segmentation for Cloud Workloads (Generally Available):



Zscaler has extended its AI-based segmentation capabilities to cloud and on-premise workloads through host-based micro-segmentation. Using the Zscaler Workload agent, provides process-level policy enforcement and telemetry. The service protects critical applications and infrastructure against lateral movement and targeted threats.

4. Zero Trust Exchange for B2B (Limited Availability):



Advertisment

Zscaler is introducing B2B Exchange, a new solution that enables secure, application-level sharing across partner organisations. By replacing legacy methods such as MPLS circuits and VPNs, the platform simplifies inter-company collaboration, particularly in merger and acquisition scenarios. The solution is currently available for selected use cases, with broader support expected in future releases.

These enhancements reflect Zscaler’s strategic focus on delivering Zero Trust security at scale across modern IT architectures, supporting enterprises in meeting evolving security and operational requirements.

“Zscaler’s latest innovations for the Zero Trust Exchange truly extend Zero Trust Everywhere beyond users and redefine enterprise security and networking by seamlessly unifying operations, strengthening threat defences, and enabling secure connectivity across users, devices, applications, branches, and clouds with better visibility and experience—no matter how complex or distributed the environment,” said Dhawal Sharma, EVP Product Strategy, Zscaler. “With this expanded Zero Trust Everywhere approach, organisations can accelerate security modernisation, mitigate risks, and protect data everywhere business happens.”

Advertisment

Read More:

Bismi Computers Opens New Outlet; Rams Retail Launches Lenovo Showroom in Thoothukudi

Advertisment

Zendesk Partner Program: A Simplified Guide for the IT Channel Ecosystem

Challenges of Indian System Integrators: Adapting to Survive and Thrive

Check Point's India Channel Strategy for Cybersecurity Growth