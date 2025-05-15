In this article, explore the latest offerings for channel partners under the New Relic Partner Program.

New Relic has recently announced its upgraded Partner Program that would meet growing market demands in AI, observability, and enterprise-grade integration. These enhancements are based on the previous structure of the program—which was focused on solution providers, MSPs, and technology partners—by introducing new tools, specialised tracks, and reportedly improved profitability. The updated program is moving toward a more flexible and AI-driven channel ecosystem.

Evolving from a Foundational Framework to an AI-centric Ecosystem

Previous New Relic Partner Stack launched with a global base of over 1,000 partners and was designed around traditional channel roles—solution providers, MSPs, and ISVs. It included core benefits like co-marketing opportunities, deal registration, margin discounts, and a defined training and enablement program.

While these aspects laid the foundation for joint go-to-market strategies, the focus was primarily on sales support, observability enablement, and technical certification. Earlier, the program was facilitating partnerships but it had scope for evolving enterprise requirements such as AI integration, workflow automation, and industry-specific deployments.

Key Enhancements in the Updated Partner Program

1. Revised Incentive Model

The new program introduces revised financial incentives. It will reportedly cater to improved partner revenue and margin opportunities across services and software offerings. Compared to the previous model, which was focused on deal registration and renewal margins, the new program promises incentives to offer more predictable and scalable returns for partners.

2. Tailored Program Tracks

Unlike the earlier one-directional engagement model, partners can reportedly benefit from tailored tracks aligned with their GTM approach. These include support for joint marketing initiatives, vertical-specific enablement, and partner-led solutions—offering greater flexibility based on role and capability.

3. Simplified Certifications and Training



The previous training framework has been extended to include four technical and two sales certifications, addressing skills in AI, cloud, and observability. Moreover, new dedicated training modules support sales and technical enablement for AI-native workloads and integrations.

4. Enhanced Tools and Operations Support

Previously partner operations depended upon basic portals and manual coordination, the new version introduces Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ) platforms. This will automate engagement, improve transparency, and accelerate deal cycles.

5. Team Expansion

The partner support process has been redesigned, with the team growing fourfold. Larissa Crandall, now Channel Chief and GVP of Partner and Alliances, leads these changes, managing ecosystem strategy and partner growth initiatives.

AI Integration and Open Ecosystem Model

The main difference which can be seen in the revamped partner program is that it is now focusing on agentic AI use cases and an open ecosystem for observability integration. New Relic has announced that they are partnering with several technology platforms to embed AI across partner solutions and customer environments.

Key Integrations:

Amazon Q Business : In-memory analysis and task automation.

GitHub Copilot for Microsoft Azure : Intelligent code diagnostics and reliability enhancements.

Google Gemini : Real-time deployment monitoring and performance tuning.

ServiceNow : Integration of observability into support and ITSM workflows.

DeepSeek: AI observability support for enterprise adoption and ROI measurement.

These inclusions are pointing towards a shift from passive data observability to real-time, AI-assisted insights. This will enable partners to offer high-value capabilities in cloud operations, DevOps, and service management.

Platform Innovations Enabling Partner Delivery

As part of the expansion, New Relic has announced updates to its Intelligent Observability Platform, including:

Transaction 360 : End-to-end application performance visibility.

Cloud Cost Intelligence : Advanced cloud usage analytics.

Streaming Video & Ads Intelligence : Digital content delivery metrics.

Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) integration for real-time operational intelligence.

These updates strengthen partner delivery frameworks, enabling observability to be tightly embedded into customer workflows, and improving service reliability and operational agility.

Regional Emphasis and Leadership Vision

In Asia Pacific, the partner ecosystem is also being adapted to meet local growth opportunities. According to Simon Lee, SVP and MD for APJ at New Relic:

“Our newly enhanced channel partner program reflects the need for regional flexibility and industry-specific focus. With expanded incentives, new certifications, and targeted partner support, we’re helping partners in APAC accelerate their business and deliver value to customers.”

Ashan Willy, CEO of New Relic, further added:

“We know we cannot grow alone. Our open partner ecosystem is central to how we innovate, scale, and serve the enterprise technology landscape.”

Conclusion

New Relic’s growth from a traditional channel model to an AI-integrated, multi-track partner ecosystem is pointing towards a major shift in its GTM approach. The program’s enhancements— expanded incentives, certification, digital tools, and AI-driven integrations—offer a concrete route for partners to expand their capabilities and profitability.

By supporting its open ecosystem model and investing in platform intelligence, New Relic positions its Partner Stack to support the future of enterprise observability and cloud-native operations across a diverse global partner base.

