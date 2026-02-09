Cloud and AI are no longer future technologies. They are now essential tools for enterprise transformation. Organisations want to understand customers better, refine business processes, discover new revenue streams, and manage risk with confidence. At the centre of this shift sits data, and just as importantly, the partner ecosystem that helps turn data into action.
For channel partners, Qlik's opportunity is clear. Cloud and AI are not just about deploying technology. They are about building long-term, value-driven customer relationships grounded in analytics and insight.
Why Cloud and AI matter in enterprise transformation
Enterprise transformation starts with one challenge: making sense of growing volumes of data. Cloud provides the scale and accessibility enterprises need. AI and advanced analytics add intelligence, helping organisations move from raw data to confident decisions.
When Cloud and AI work together, enterprises can:
See deeper into customer behaviour
Reimagine core business processes
Identify new revenue opportunities
Balance risk and reward more effectively
Partners play a critical role here. They help close the gap between data, insights, and action by combining Cloud analytics with services, expertise, and ongoing support.
The partner-led approach to data-driven transformation
A successful Cloud and AI strategy depends on collaboration. The Qlik partner program is designed to support different partnership models while keeping outcomes aligned.
Partners are enabled to:
Build analytics practices around Cloud platforms and professional services
Add value through intellectual property or certified applications
Create recurring revenue streams
Support customers throughout their transformation journey
This structure ensures transformation is not a one-time project, but an ongoing process driven by measurable value.
Solution providers: enabling analytics-driven decision making
Solution providers, consulting partners, and service partners form the foundation of the partner ecosystem. Their role extends beyond implementation. They influence decisions, guide strategy, and support customers as analytics matures across the organisation.
By combining Cloud analytics with advisory and support services, solution providers help enterprises adopt analytics-driven decision-making. Performance-based incentives and rewards tied to partner-led success reinforce a simple principle: customer value comes first.
Qlik's OEM and ISV partners: embedding AI-driven analytics into solutions
For OEM and ISV partners, enterprise transformation accelerates when analytics is embedded directly into applications and solutions.
Embedded analytics enables:
Data exploration for users of all skill levels
Augmented analytics beyond basic dashboards
Alerts, predictive and machine learning capabilities
Natural language interaction and reporting
Using a purpose-built embedded analytics platform shortens time to market and speeds up time to value. It also helps partners increase application adoption, improve customer retention, and monetise data more effectively.
Strategic OEM partnerships: accelerating growth while reducing risk
Strategic OEM partnerships are structured to support growth without adding unnecessary risk. Agreements are designed around each partner’s business requirements rather than a fixed model.
Quick Start offerings help accelerate deployment, while experienced business and technical teams guide partners through the embedding process. This approach is supported by:
Access to training, consulting, and marketing expertise
Dedicated OEM account teams
Flexible cross-sell and upsell opportunities
The result is a scalable, predictable path to Cloud and AI-led growth.
Technology partners: extending the analytics platform through integration
Technology partners extend the value of the analytics and data integration platform through complementary integrations, connectors, and extensions.
To participate, partners commit to:
Developing validated integrations that deliver customer value
Defining a clear “better together” value proposition
Supporting go-to-market collaboration
In return, partners gain access to trial licences, joint marketing initiatives, and increased visibility within the wider ecosystem. The focus remains on differentiation through collaboration.
Partner ambassadors: strengthening the ecosystem through advocacy
A strong ecosystem needs trusted voices. The Partner Ambassador programme recognises individuals who actively advocate, share knowledge, and support the wider community.
Qlik Partner Ambassadors are known for:
Deep expertise in analytics and data platforms
Active participation in community forums and events
Willingness to share best practices publicly
Providing constructive and actionable feedback
Ambassadors gain early insight into product strategy and roadmaps, access to peer discussions, and opportunities for professional growth. Their advocacy helps inspire confidence across the ecosystem.
Incentives aligned with long-term value creation
Across all partner types, incentives are aligned with outcomes rather than volume. Partners benefit from:
Performance-based incentives
Rewards linked to value-added activities
Free role-based enablement and training
Access to pre-sales and technical programmes
Marketing support designed to generate demand
This alignment encourages partners to focus on sustainable, analytics-led transformation.
What this means for enterprise Cloud and AI transformation
Enterprise transformation does not happen simply by adopting Cloud and AI. It happens when data is connected to insight, insight to action, and action to measurable business outcomes.
The Qlik partner ecosystem outlined here supports that journey. It enables analytics-driven decision making, embeds intelligence where it matters most, and builds lasting value for both partners and customers.
For the channel partner ecosystem, this represents a clear and practical path to growth in a data-driven economy.
