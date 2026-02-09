Cloud and AI are no longer future technologies. They are now essential tools for enterprise transformation. Organisations want to understand customers better, refine business processes, discover new revenue streams, and manage risk with confidence. At the centre of this shift sits data, and just as importantly, the partner ecosystem that helps turn data into action.

For channel partners, Qlik's opportunity is clear. Cloud and AI are not just about deploying technology. They are about building long-term, value-driven customer relationships grounded in analytics and insight.

Why Cloud and AI matter in enterprise transformation

Enterprise transformation starts with one challenge: making sense of growing volumes of data. Cloud provides the scale and accessibility enterprises need. AI and advanced analytics add intelligence, helping organisations move from raw data to confident decisions.

When Cloud and AI work together, enterprises can:

See deeper into customer behaviour

Reimagine core business processes

Identify new revenue opportunities

Balance risk and reward more effectively

Partners play a critical role here. They help close the gap between data, insights, and action by combining Cloud analytics with services, expertise, and ongoing support.

The partner-led approach to data-driven transformation

A successful Cloud and AI strategy depends on collaboration. The Qlik partner program is designed to support different partnership models while keeping outcomes aligned.

Partners are enabled to:

Build analytics practices around Cloud platforms and professional services

Add value through intellectual property or certified applications

Create recurring revenue streams

Support customers throughout their transformation journey

This structure ensures transformation is not a one-time project, but an ongoing process driven by measurable value.

Solution providers: enabling analytics-driven decision making

Solution providers, consulting partners, and service partners form the foundation of the partner ecosystem. Their role extends beyond implementation. They influence decisions, guide strategy, and support customers as analytics matures across the organisation.

By combining Cloud analytics with advisory and support services, solution providers help enterprises adopt analytics-driven decision-making. Performance-based incentives and rewards tied to partner-led success reinforce a simple principle: customer value comes first.

Qlik's OEM and ISV partners: embedding AI-driven analytics into solutions

For OEM and ISV partners, enterprise transformation accelerates when analytics is embedded directly into applications and solutions.

Embedded analytics enables:

Data exploration for users of all skill levels

Augmented analytics beyond basic dashboards

Alerts, predictive and machine learning capabilities

Natural language interaction and reporting

Using a purpose-built embedded analytics platform shortens time to market and speeds up time to value. It also helps partners increase application adoption, improve customer retention, and monetise data more effectively.

Strategic OEM partnerships: accelerating growth while reducing risk

Strategic OEM partnerships are structured to support growth without adding unnecessary risk. Agreements are designed around each partner’s business requirements rather than a fixed model.

Quick Start offerings help accelerate deployment, while experienced business and technical teams guide partners through the embedding process. This approach is supported by:

Access to training, consulting, and marketing expertise

Dedicated OEM account teams

Flexible cross-sell and upsell opportunities

The result is a scalable, predictable path to Cloud and AI-led growth.

Technology partners: extending the analytics platform through integration

Technology partners extend the value of the analytics and data integration platform through complementary integrations, connectors, and extensions.

To participate, partners commit to:

Developing validated integrations that deliver customer value

Defining a clear “better together” value proposition

Supporting go-to-market collaboration

In return, partners gain access to trial licences, joint marketing initiatives, and increased visibility within the wider ecosystem. The focus remains on differentiation through collaboration.

Partner ambassadors: strengthening the ecosystem through advocacy

A strong ecosystem needs trusted voices. The Partner Ambassador programme recognises individuals who actively advocate, share knowledge, and support the wider community.

Qlik Partner Ambassadors are known for:

Deep expertise in analytics and data platforms

Active participation in community forums and events

Willingness to share best practices publicly

Providing constructive and actionable feedback

Ambassadors gain early insight into product strategy and roadmaps, access to peer discussions, and opportunities for professional growth. Their advocacy helps inspire confidence across the ecosystem.

Incentives aligned with long-term value creation

Across all partner types, incentives are aligned with outcomes rather than volume. Partners benefit from:

Performance-based incentives

Rewards linked to value-added activities

Free role-based enablement and training

Access to pre-sales and technical programmes

Marketing support designed to generate demand

This alignment encourages partners to focus on sustainable, analytics-led transformation.

What this means for enterprise Cloud and AI transformation

Enterprise transformation does not happen simply by adopting Cloud and AI. It happens when data is connected to insight, insight to action, and action to measurable business outcomes.

The Qlik partner ecosystem outlined here supports that journey. It enables analytics-driven decision making, embeds intelligence where it matters most, and builds lasting value for both partners and customers.

For the channel partner ecosystem, this represents a clear and practical path to growth in a data-driven economy.

