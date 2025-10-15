Deloitte India partners with OneTrust to simplify privacy compliance for businesses

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India has announced its alliance with OneTrust, a global leader in privacy and data governance technology, to help organisations strengthen privacy management and regulatory compliance in an increasingly complex digital ecosystem.

The collaboration brings together Deloitte’s deep domain expertise in data privacy advisory and implementation with OneTrust’s AI-ready governance platform, offering businesses a unified framework to automate privacy operations and drive responsible growth.

Addressing an evolving regulatory landscape

With the rollout of India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) 2023, alongside global mandates such as GDPR, CCPA, LGPD, and PDPA, enterprises now face a multi-layered compliance environment. The challenge is particularly acute for regulated industries, including banking, insurance, healthcare, and consumer services, where privacy obligations intersect with sector-specific standards.

Many organisations still rely on manual processes and fragmented tools, increasing operational burden and slowing response times. The Deloitte–OneTrust alliance aims to address these gaps through integrated, automated, and scalable privacy solutions that bring consistency and intelligence to compliance management.

Tarun Kaura, Partner, Deloitte India, said, “As businesses increasingly prioritise privacy as a competitive differentiator, our collaboration with OneTrust marks a significant milestone in enabling scalable, intelligent and future-ready privacy operations for our clients. Our shared vision is to embed trust, transparency, and responsible data use into the heart of digital transformation.”

Automation and trust at the core of compliance

The alliance will help transform compliance from a manual, resource-intensive process into a scalable, automated function, allowing enterprises to strengthen governance and accelerate innovation through streamlined consent and preference management.

Mayuran Palanisamy, Partner, Deloitte India, added, “As businesses prepare to keep pace with evolving data protection regulations, the need for clear governance structures and consistent privacy controls has never been more urgent. This alliance allows us to bring that approach to scale, combining Deloitte’s on-ground experience with OneTrust’s integrated platform to help organisations sustain compliance over time.”

Enabling governance as a business advantage

As organisations embrace digital transformation and manage vast ecosystems of vendors and partners, data governance oversight has become critical to maintaining trust and operational efficiency.

Ana Vertedor, Head of Partner Sales, International, OneTrust, said, “Organisations across India are navigating a complex privacy landscape that requires a proactive and scalable approach. Deloitte India’s enterprise transformation expertise, combined with OneTrust’s automation and data governance capabilities, helps organisations meet DPDPA obligations with confidence while accelerating innovation.”

Arvind Chandrashekar, Regional GTM Leader, OneTrust, concluded, “Governance should be a catalyst for growth and responsible innovation. Our alliance with Deloitte India helps organisations automate and scale privacy, embedding DPDPA compliance into their business to drive trust and long-term value.”

The partnership underscores a shared commitment to enabling Indian enterprises to build trust-based digital ecosystems, turning privacy compliance into a strategic advantage that fuels innovation, transparency, and sustainable business growth.

