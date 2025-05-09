National Technology Day 2025 – Empowering Sustainable Technology

National Technology Day is around the corner. Every year it is celebrated to mark the success of the “Pokhran Nuclear Test” conducted on 11 May. Every year India witnesses different technology trends and advancements. Generative AI and cloud-led technologies have revolutionised the world around us. Lately, India is emerged as a market with sustainable technologies.

Tech companies are focusing on sustainable options. EVs and green mobility are considered the needs of the hour. Digitalisation is also growing at a fast rate. This year’s theme—"Empowering a Sustainable Tomorrow Through" Innovation"—resonates deeply with the nation’s growing focus on green and inclusive technological advancements. From AI-driven healthcare to cloud-powered digital transformation and electric mobility, Indian enterprises are increasingly aligning innovation with sustainability. Industry leaders are driving initiatives that not only push technological boundaries but also prioritise environmental responsibility, circular economies, and equitable access. On this occasion, we explore how top tech executives are embedding sustainability into their core strategies, ensuring that progress today doesn’t come at the cost of tomorrow.

Technology Players Shared Insights on Empowering Sustainable Technology

"At Dell Technologies India, sustainability is integral to our innovation strategy. Our goal is to achieve 100% recycled or renewable packaging by 2030, and we have already made significant progress in this direction. With over 25 years of experience in tech recovery and recycling, we've established programs that encourage customers to return their old devices, ensuring responsible disposal and reuse. Our product designs increasingly incorporate sustainable materials, and we continue to explore ways to minimise our environmental impact. We believe that by embedding sustainability into every facet of our operations, from product design to end-of-life management, we can drive meaningful change. Our commitment extends beyond environmental responsibility; it's about creating a holistic approach that benefits our customers, communities, and the planet."

Praveen K R - Director, Software Engineering, Dell Technologies

Technology today isn’t just about advancement — it’s about meaningful progress. On this National Technology Day, we are reminded that true innovation must be long-term, inclusive, and future-proof. As the world grapples with climate challenges and resource scarcity, engineering with purpose becomes more critical than ever.

Technological advancements are shaping how we approach sustainability. Innovations in AI, IoT, and digital twins are enabling organisations to model, predict, and optimise environmental performance with unprecedented precision. Advanced analytics further enhances this by uncovering hidden patterns and relationships within environmental data.

At Tata Elxsi, sustainability is not an afterthought — it's a design ethic embedded from research through to implementation. Whether it's enabling green mobility through pioneering work in EVs, fuel cells, and power electronics, or driving zero-prototyping via high-fidelity simulations, we are committed to reducing our environmental footprint while accelerating innovation.

True transformation occurs when sustainability is integrated from the start — not as a compliance checkbox, but as a core design principle. Technology’s role must be to restore balance, foster trust, and drive a future where innovation and ecology go hand in hand. Only then can we ensure a better tomorrow for the next generation — one where progress and the planet thrive together.

By Manoz Kumar Tirupati, Global Head, Transportation Design & Engineering, Tata Elxsi

On National Technology Day, we celebrate how responsible innovation is paving the way for a healthier and more sustainable India. By digitising the care journey end-to-end, we are reducing fragmentation, improving outcomes, and making healthcare delivery more resource-efficient.

Our advanced digital infrastructure integrates a wide range of services—from doctor consultations to medicine delivery, lab tests at home, and surgery care—ensuring continuity of care at every stage of the patient journey. Innovations like CLARA, our co-pilot for doctors, and SHERLOCK, our fraud detection engine for insurers and corporates, drive data-driven decision-making while maintaining security and patient trust. Multilingual, low-bandwidth-ready interfaces ensure that care reaches every corner of the country, while tools like MB Provider Central connect hospitals, labs, and carers on a unified platform for seamless coordination. By combining real-time insights with personalised care pathways, we’re helping patients not just access healthcare but stay meaningfully connected to it.

Innovation must be inclusive to be sustainable. That is why we focus on creating healthcare experiences that are hyperlocal, data-driven, and, most importantly, people-first. By embedding sustainability into our tech—from smart prescription tools to hybrid care models—we are building systems that are designed to last.

By Enbasekar D, Co-founder & CTO, MediBuddy

India today stands at the cusp of a technology-led transformation, where innovation is not just a goal but a national imperative. According to a report by ICRIER, India has emerged as the third most digitalised country in the world, we are witnessing the rapid convergence of AI, cloud, and data technologies redefining industries and unlocking economic potential. With significant investments such as CoE for AI with a Rs.500 crore investment and the Deep Tech Fund, we are building a strong foundation in STEM by equipping a future-ready workforce to address complex, real-world challenges.

To keep this momentum, we need to work towards developing the right kind of skills, providing equal opportunities, and instilling a spirit of curiosity and entrepreneurship. Government initiatives such as Startup India and the Atal Innovation Mission are already making young minds think big, experiment, and venture out into new possibilities. In addition to these, organisations too can play a critical role. They need to invest in continuous tech upskilling, providing micro-credentials in high-demand domains like AI and cloud, and creating inclusive pathways for diverse talent to innovate and grow.

At AceCloud, we intend to play our part in this journey. We offer every associate self-paced access to over 10,000 Udemy courses across various topics, including GenAI, data science, cybersecurity, leadership, etc. With our AI-powered career development platforms, we ensure all our associates chart personalised learning paths in their growth journeys. With this, we aim to cultivate the next generation of innovators by supporting emerging talent and championing best practices.

Vinay Chhabra, Co-Founder & MD, AceCloud, a brand of Real-Time Data Services:

“At R Systems, we are committed to fostering a sustainable future by integrating innovation into our core operations and collaborative initiatives. We believe that sustainability and advanced technology must evolve hand in hand, and we actively contribute to this through research, ecosystem collaborations, and responsible AI innovation.

In partnership with IIT Delhi, we’ve established a Centre of Excellence on Applied AI for Sustainable Systems, bringing together academic depth and real-world relevance. One of our ongoing projects focuses on developing energy-efficient AI accelerators and intelligent model selection frameworks to reduce the computational and environmental footprint of machine learning. By enabling leaner, greener AI models, we’re helping lay the groundwork for more sustainable digital transformation across industries.

Beyond technology, we’ve also supported the development of a comprehensive framework for assessing social-ecological systems which are critical for understanding and improving the long-term resilience of communities and natural ecosystems. This aligns with our view that true innovation must balance economic progress with social and environmental responsibility.”

Avirag Jain, CTO & Executive VP, at R Systems

Conclusion

As National Technology Day 2025 underscores India’s scientific and technological prowess, the insights from industry leaders reveal a clear shift—innovation is no longer just about disruption but about responsible, sustainable growth. Whether it’s Dell Technologies’ commitment to circular manufacturing, Tata Elxsi’s eco-conscious engineering, MediBuddy’s inclusive healthcare tech, AceCloud’s upskilling revolution, or R Systems’ green AI research, the common thread is clear: technology must empower both people and the planet. With India rapidly emerging as a global tech leader, these efforts signal a future where progress is measured not just in efficiency and profits but in long-term ecological balance and societal well-being. This National Technology Day, let’s celebrate the visionaries who are ensuring that innovation today builds a smarter, cleaner, and more sustainable tomorrow.

