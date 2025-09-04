Acer annoucements at IFA 2025: Serving the wide market with diverisified portfolio

Acer has unveiled a diverse range of new products at IFA 2025, highlighting its focus on AI innovation, mobility, and sustainability. The announcements span across business laptops, Chromebooks, ultra-light devices, compact AI workstations, and eco-friendly projectors, reflecting Acer’s strategy to support professionals, SMBs, and creators in the hybrid era.

IFA 2025 unveils TravelMate X14 AI and sustainable Vero projectors

The new Acer TravelMate X14 AI Copilot+ PC is built for small and medium businesses (SMBs) and hybrid professionals. Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors, it delivers up to 115 TOPS of performance while weighing only 1.27 kg. Meeting MIL-STD 810H durability standards, the laptop combines portability with toughness and offers features such as an optional OLED screen, Acer PurifiedView 2.0, and advanced security options.

Alongside the laptop, Acer introduced three eco-friendly Vero laser projectors – Vero XL2320p, Vero XL2521, and Vero SL2520n. Designed with mercury-free laser technology and post-consumer recycled materials, they consume 40% less power than traditional lamp models. With up to 4,000 ANSI lumens brightness, versatile installation options, and immersive audio, they are suited for offices, classrooms, and professional environments.

Chromebook Plus Spin 514 and new Chromebox devices

Acer’s first Chromebook powered by the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 processor, the Chromebook Plus Spin 514, was also introduced. It brings 50 TOPS of AI capability, long battery life of up to 17 hours, and built-in Google AI features such as smart grouping and AI-powered image editing. With a 14-inch WQXGA+ or WUXGA touchscreen display, USI 2.0 stylus support, and a durable convertible design, it caters to students, creators, and remote employees.

The company also announced two new Chromebox systems. The Chromebox CXI6, powered by Intel Core 7 processors, supports up to four monitors, while the compact Chromebox Mini CXM2 offers fanless operation and everyday performance with Intel Core 3 processors. Both are available with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade, making them suitable for managed business deployments.

Acer Swift Air 16 ultralight Copilot+ PC

Adding to its Swift lineup, Acer launched the Swift Air 16, a Copilot+ PC weighing under 1 kg despite its 16-inch display. Crafted from magnesium-aluminium alloy, it is powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors with Radeon graphics, delivering up to 13 hours of battery life.

The Swift Air 16 offers display options including a WQXGA+ AMOLED 120 Hz panel or a WUXGA IPS version, both in a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also features an FHD IR webcam with Windows Hello, dual speakers, dual microphones, and fast connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4.

Acer Veriton GN100 AI Mini Workstation

Acer also expanded its workstation portfolio with the Veriton GN100 AI Mini Workstation. Powered by the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip, it delivers up to 1 PFLOPS FP4 AI performance with 128 GB unified memory and 4 TB storage.

The device comes preloaded with the NVIDIA AI software stack and supports frameworks like PyTorch, Jupyter, and Ollama. Two units can be linked via NVIDIA ConnectX-7 SmartNIC to run AI models with up to 405 billion parameters. Compact yet powerful, the Veriton GN100 offers server-grade performance for developers, researchers, and data scientists.

Conclusion

From lightweight Copilot+ PCs and AI-powered Chromebooks to eco-conscious projectors and mini AI workstations, Acer’s IFA 2025 launches reflect its aim to balance performance, portability, sustainability, and enterprise-readiness. Together, the new portfolio strengthens Acer’s positioning in a market increasingly defined by AI adoption and hybrid work models.

