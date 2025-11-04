NetSPI appoints Sridhar Jayanthi as Interim Chief Product & Technology Officer

NetSPI, a Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS), announced the appointment of Sridhar Jayanthi as its interim Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO). Jayanthi’s deep experience in building and scaling global cybersecurity product organisations will play a crucial role in driving the evolution of NetSPI’s PTaaS Platform and reinforcing its proactive security mission.

Advertisment

“This is a pivotal moment for NetSPI and our clients,” said Aaron Shilts, President & CEO, NetSPI. “Sridhar’s expertise and proven ability to scale technology organisations will be key to enhancing the proactive security solutions we deliver. Together, we’ll help security teams build digital resilience and stay ahead of constant challenges in today’s threat landscape.”

Jayanthi brings over two decades of cybersecurity leadership experience to the role. During his 11-year tenure at McAfee (now Trellix), he established and led the India Development Centre, while also serving on McAfee’s Global Executive Leadership Team (ELT). He later joined FireEye (now Mandiant), where he led endpoint security products and international operations as part of the company’s ELT.

As CEO and Co-founder of PolyLogyx, which was later acquired by EclecticIQ, Jayanthi led the Endpoint/XDR business unit as General Manager, driving innovation in endpoint protection and extended detection and response technologies. His extensive experience in engineering leadership, product strategy, and security R&D positions him to accelerate NetSPI’s product roadmap and enhance its PTaaS capabilities.

Advertisment

“NetSPI has established itself as the clear leader in security testing by combining deep human expertise with a powerful technology platform,” said Sridhar Jayanthi. “The industry needs a better approach to continuous testing, and NetSPI is driving that transformation. I look forward to advancing our proactive security capabilities, leveraging automation, and building solutions that strengthen our clients’ defences against evolving threats.”

NetSPI’s Proactive Security Platform integrates technology, threat intelligence, and expert-driven testing to help global enterprises identify and mitigate vulnerabilities across their expanding attack surfaces. With its PTaaS model, the company delivers continuous, scalable, and data-driven penetration testing to strengthen organisational resilience in an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape.

Read More:

How enterprise cloud is transforming in India with AI-native innovation?

Advertisment

How AI Is empowering SMBs to redefine customer experience

Beyond Make in India: How IMS 2025 is powering the next era of industrial self-reliance

AISIE applauds DGTR’s Anti-Dumping move on toner cartridge imports