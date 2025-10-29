The India Manufacturing Show (IMS 2025) is set to return stronger than ever, promising to be a landmark event in India’s industrial calendar. Slated for November 6–8, 2025, at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Bengaluru, IMS 2025 aims to position India as a global manufacturing hub by showcasing innovation, scale, and collaboration across sectors.

Advertisment

The event will be inaugurated by Hon’ble Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh, alongside Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, H.D. Kumaraswamy, Shobha Karandlaje, Goa CM Dr. Pramod Sawant, MP Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi, and top government and defence officials, including the Chairmen of DRDO and ISRO and the Secretary of Defence Production.

IMS 2025: Scaling India’s Industrial Vision

Organised by the IMS Foundation under the aegis of Laghu Udyog Bharati, and supported by the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Steel & Heavy Industries, and the Government of Karnataka, IMS 2025 has already confirmed participation from 450+ exhibitors, including 220 MSMEs, government and defence PSUs, and State pavilions.

This year’s edition reinforces IMS’s growing reputation as a catalyst for industrial transformation and manufacturing self-reliance, aligned with India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Advertisment

Industry Leaders Drive the Conversation

The show will bring together some of India’s most influential manufacturing leaders, Baba Kalyani, Arun Ramchandani, Satyanarayan Nuwal, and Shaurya Doval, to discuss the next chapter of India’s global competitiveness.

The event will also feature IMSCON 2025, a two-day international conference themed “Empowering India: The Future of Global Manufacturing.” The conference will feature speakers from Defence, DRDO, CSIR, L&T, Dynamatics, Centum, and several global institutions.

Voices from the Curtain Raiser

Speaking at the New Delhi press briefing, Sunil Deodhar, Member, Advisory Board – IMS 2025 and Founder, My Home India, highlighted the momentum building across MSMEs:

Advertisment

“The success of today’s event reflects the strong confidence and enthusiasm within India’s manufacturing ecosystem. MSMEs are now ready to integrate into the larger defence and aerospace supply chains, turning the ‘Make in India’ vision into an on-ground reality.”

Deodhar further shared with us exclusively about the participation of cybersecurity service-based startups and SMBs, “Cybersecurity is an integral topic, and they are also a part of the IMS 2025, and we hope to increase the participation in future as well. We are conducting a seminar dedicated to AI and Next Gen innovation, which will further help the participants.”

He also talked about the increasing rate of participation over the years, stating, “Post COVID, as our PM Shri Narendra Modi allocated Rs. 20,000 crores for the startups and MSMEs, we witnessed an increase in participation in our last chapter of IMS 2025.” Furthermore, Deodhar added, “This year as well the trend has continued and we hope that in the coming years IMS will be held in other cities of India as well.”

Advertisment

Adding to the optimism, H.V.S Krishna, Chairman, IMS Foundation, and Past President of Laghu Udyog Bharati, noted:

“The Bengaluru show will demonstrate real manufacturing capability and the growing maturity of Indian MSMEs in meeting global standards.”

Dr. Sachin Sabnis, IMSCON Chair, emphasised that the conference will host distinguished speakers from defence and industry, representing both Indian and international perspectives.

Advertisment

Jitendra Singh, Former Defence Scientist and Chief Advisor, Laghu Udyog Bharati, connected IMS 2025 directly with India’s strategic self-reliance goals:

“IMS25 aligns with India’s vision of achieving self-reliance in aerospace and defence is a defining step toward Atmanirbharta in manufacturing.”

From a business standpoint, Dr Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, and Sudeep Sarkar, CEO of India Exposition Mart Limited, stressed that IMS has evolved into a platform for serious B2B engagement, focusing on tangible business outcomes over optics.

Advertisment

Beyond Exhibition: A Platform for Collaboration

IMS 2025 will serve as a convergence point for technology, policy, and business, connecting MSMEs, large enterprises, and government agencies.

With structured B2B meetings, State pavilions, and global partnerships, the event aims to accelerate manufacturing excellence, supply chain integration, and defence-industry collaboration.

The Press Brief concluded with a preview of exhibitor profiles, conference sessions, and government participation, underlining IMS 2025’s role as a launchpad for industrial growth and innovation.

Analysis: Why IMS 2025 Matters

IMS 2025 isn’t just another trade show; it’s a strategic statement of India’s manufacturing ambition. As global supply chains pivot toward resilience and localisation, India’s manufacturing story is shifting from capacity to capability.

Advertisment

By spotlighting aerospace, defence, MSME innovation, and sustainability, IMS 2025 underscores India’s readiness to compete globally while producing responsibly.

Conclusion

As India positions itself at the heart of global manufacturing, IMS 2025 will act as a mirror, reflecting the nation’s industrial progress and future potential. It’s not just a platform to exhibit products, but a stage to showcase vision, capability, and confidence, the essence of Atmanirbhar Bharat in action.

Read More:

Infinity Labs India: driving Make in India innovation in network automation and cybersecurity

DEP’s Basant Sharma: AI and Digital Twins will define India’s next wave of manufacturing

US tariff shock reshapes India’s IT strategy: how disruption is driving resilience

US tariff hike impact on Indian IT supply chain pushing the local efforts