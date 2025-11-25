The Ernakulam District Committee of the All Kerala IT Dealers Association (AKITDA) convened its 19th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and district elections on Wednesday, October 29, 2025. The event, held at the Mercy Business Hotel, served as a significant gathering for the region's IT dealer community, drawing over 200 members.

Advertisment

The evening began with a vibrant Trade Exhibition inaugurated by Program Chairman M.A. Antony. Nineteen leading vendors participated, showcasing their latest products and services to the attendees.

The official General Body meeting was called to order at 6:00 PM. Following a silent prayer for departed members, Antony delivered the welcome address. The event was formally inaugurated with the traditional lighting of the lamp by the Chief Guest, State President Harish Kumar. District President Toshy P. Mathew presided over the function.

During the business session, key organisational reports were tabled. District Secretary Navas Beckar presented the General Report, while District Treasurer Subash Sadasivan presented the Financial Report. Additionally, Davis Paul updated the assembly on the Complaint Cell, and Antony T.A. presented the report on the "Snehasparsam" charity initiative.

Advertisment

State President Harish Kumar addressed the gathering and presided over an awards ceremony recognising the academic excellence of the children of association members. Felicitations were also offered by State General Secretary Dileep Babu and State Treasurer Abdulrehman. A highlight of the evening was the election of office bearers for the 2025-27 term. The outgoing Executive Committee proposed the name of M.A. Antony for the position of District President. The general body unanimously supported the proposal. The newly elected President delivered an acceptance speech, followed by congratulations from state officials and fellow district presidents.

The event was powered by significant industry support. Major sponsors included HP, Fingers, and Techy Hybrid. Leading printer brands such as Canon, Epson, Brother, and TVS-E showcased their latest lineups. New product lines were introduced by Stallion Group, Perfect Labels, Rx InfoTech, Hama, Zebronics, EVM, and MSI. Luminous Solar Systems presented opportunities for partners to expand into solar solutions, while Tally participated as the accounting software partner. Prominent distributors, including Henok Distributors, Suraaj Infocom, Kables and Konnectors, and Aluva Business Corporation, were also present to engage with dealers.

The proceedings concluded with a lucky draw featuring prizes sponsored by Suraaj Infocom, Lapcare, and Sree Murugha. Surprise gift kits were distributed to all attendees.

Advertisment

Read More:

Green IT in India: Why sustainable digital infrastructure Is no longer optional

Canon India's Print Strategy: AI, Sustainability & Partner Growth with C Sukumaran

How Hitachi Vantara empowering green storage for AI-driven enterprises

Pelorus Technologies: Inside India’s forensics & cybersecurity engine