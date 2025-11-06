ASIRT TechDay 131 brings energy, collaboration & cricket fever to Mumbai

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) hosted an electrifying TechDay #131 at the Radisson Hotel, Andheri East, Mumbai. The event featured the much-awaited ASIRT Cricket Premier League (ACPL) Season 7 auctions, bringing together the energy of cricket, technology insights, and partner collaboration, a signature blend that defines the ASIRT spirit.

Opening Address by ASIRT President Bharat Chheda

Kicking off the evening, ASIRT President Bharat Chheda delivered an inspiring address outlining the association’s ongoing growth and strategic initiatives. He shared updates on membership expansion, upcoming events, and consortium-driven collaborations, emphasizing ASIRT’s vision of fostering innovation, unity, and progress across India’s IT channel ecosystem.

Corporate Patron Sponsors: Shiviom and Scalefusion

The evening continued with a joint presentation by Shiviom, a leading IT distributor, and Scalefusion, a global Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions provider. The session demonstrated how organizations can secure and manage devices, data, and endpoints efficiently, helping system integrators position MDM as a high-value, scalable solution for enterprise clients.

Member Sponsors: Pal India, Jet Refill World, and Paths

Member sponsors - Pal India Computer Education, Jet Refill World, and Paths, took the stage to share updates on their products, services, and community initiatives. Their presentations reflected the entrepreneurial energy and collaborative culture that continue to define the ASIRT community.

The Highlight of the Evening: “Enjay Presents ACPL Season 7” Auctions

The highlight of TechDay #131 was undoubtedly the ACPL Season 7 team auctions, powered by Enjay. Eight spirited teams participated, with owners and their ‘buddies’ (team captains) enthusiastically building squads through a mix of strategic bidding, camaraderie, and friendly rivalry.

ACPL Season 7 Teams, Owners, and Buddies

Icons Infocom – Owner: Mittul Nagpal | Buddy: Pankaj Goenka ITCG – Owner: Pratik Shah | Buddy: Bhavyan Kothari Digicom Sec – Owner: Jayesh Shah | Buddy: Hitten Sanghavi AXISY – Owner: Alpesh Patel | Buddy: Jasmin Savani MDR – Owner: Akshay Chaubey | Buddy: Pratik Kuvadia Miracle Tech – Owner: Rajesh Goel | Buddy: Harshad Thakkar Bluecom – Owner: Biren Yadav | Buddy: Ravi Vishwakarma Infobahn – Owner: Amar Shetty | Buddy: Sagar Ghag

Each auction round was charged with laughter, strategic plays, and community spirit, reinforcing that while competition drives ACPL, friendship and collaboration remain the true winners.

A special mention went to Tushar Shah (Paths Group), whose wit and energy as auction host kept the room lively, ensuring that every participant left smiling.

Beyond the cricket excitement, TechDay #131 reflected ASIRT’s broader mission, empowering system integrators through knowledge sharing, networking, and collaboration. The event struck a perfect balance between business growth and community celebration, strengthening relationships across the IT channel ecosystem.

Networking Dinner

The evening concluded with ASIRT’s signature networking dinner, where members and partners continued their discussions over great food and camaraderie. It was a fitting end to a night that celebrated technology, teamwork, and togetherness, embodying ASIRT’s core values of collaboration and community-building.

