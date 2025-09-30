ASIRT conducts AGM with first-ever contested elections, followed by TechDay #130

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology (ASIRT) held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Hotel Parle International, Mumbai, alongside its flagship TechDay #130. The day was notable for a strong show of member participation, a first-ever contested election conducted via secure e-ballot, and a technology session that reinforced ASIRT’s commitment to growth and innovation.

Advertisment

ASIRT AGM - Governance with transparency and accountability

The AGM opened with a large turnout of members and reaffirmed ASIRT’s culture of accountability and community-driven progress. Proceedings included the reading and passing of minutes from the previous AGM, the Treasurer’s presentation of financials, reviewed and approved by members, and a collective review of the year’s activities and achievements.

This review highlighted ASIRT’s focus on collaborative growth, consistent engagement with the partner ecosystem, and initiatives that strengthened the association’s value proposition for its members.

First-ever contested elections

In a historic development, ASIRT conducted its first-ever contested Board election using a secure e-ballot platform, ensuring transparency and accessibility. Four candidates - Gaurang Bhatt (Gaj Data Solutions LLP), Hiren Kuvadia (Data Skill Systems), Kartik Kaji (Ktronics), and Rohan Shah (Jet Refill World), vied for three positions.

Advertisment

Returning Officer Manish Harshad Kamdar announced the results during the AGM. Hiren Kuvadia, Kartik Kaji, and Rohan Shah were declared elected, with Gaurang Bhatt narrowly missing out. The event marked a milestone for ASIRT, setting new benchmarks in governance and democratic participation within the system integrators’ community.

TechDay #130: focus on innovation and business growth

Following the AGM, ASIRT hosted TechDay #130, headlined by Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise. The session showcased innovative solutions, highlighted emerging business opportunities, and offered strategies to help system integrators expand service offerings in India’s dynamic IT landscape.

By blending governance with forward-looking technology insights, the day offered members a holistic experience, combining transparent decision-making with practical knowledge designed to drive future-ready growth.

Advertisment

Read More:

IAMCP India 2025: Microsoft India redefines partner strategy

Pure Storage on partner growth and sustainable data models in India

Taiwan Expo 2025: Taiwan Excellence Pavilion unveils smart innovations

Freshworks and Sonata IT: partner-led SaaS growth and AI-first expansion in India, APAC