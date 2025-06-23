International women in engineering day 2025 - Shaping up the future

Marked annually on June 23, International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) serves as a global platform to recognise the achievements of women in engineering and reaffirm the collective commitment to a more inclusive and equitable technology ecosystem. The 2025 theme, #TogetherWeEngineer, underscores the importance of collaboration and diversity in building resilient, innovative solutions that address today’s most pressing challenges. As emerging technologies such as AI, cloud, and data infrastructure reshape industries, women engineers are not only contributing to technical advancements but also challenging historical biases and advocating for systemic change.

From driving AI ethics to expanding access to digital skills and mentoring the next generation, voices across the tech ecosystem reflect how women are playing a pivotal role in engineering a better, more inclusive future. Industry leaders, including R Systems, Ascendion, Equinix, and others, share their perspectives on how women are innovating, implementing, and influencing the trajectory of emerging technologies.

International Women in Engineering Day 2025 - How are women playing a key role in innovation?

“For decades, the tech world has been majorly shaped by men, with women trying to push back against assumptions about their capabilities, roles, and interests. Although it is incrementally changing, the need for action has to speed up, especially considering the pace at which AI is changing the way the world operates.

Think about it, we are teaching AI how to understand and respond to us, but if we continue to feed it with old biases and stereotypes, we will not just be reinforcing them but also automating inequality at scale. The chain has to break. Yesterday’s biases can’t be the foundation for tomorrow’s tech. That’s why it’s critical to have diverse perspectives.

Women play a vital role in innovating and implementing emerging tech because they don’t just bring in the technical know-how, but also the lived experiences, empathetic mindset, and lens that challenge one-size-fits-all solutions. More diverse perspectives lead to better, more effective solutions.”

Surpiya Patil, Director & Global Practice Head - Quality Engineering, R Systems.

“Women are playing a pivotal role in advancing emerging technologies by combining cross-domain expertise, curiosity, and a strong problem-solving mindset. The 2025 WEF Global Gender Gap Report and LinkedIn data show that multidomain experience is one of the fastest rising skills, and women are more likely than men to bring this strength to the table. Despite this, their representation continues to decline, especially at senior levels. As emerging technologies like AI continue to reshape the global economy, overlooking women is not just a diversity issue for organisations; it’s a competitiveness risk. To stay ahead, organisations must invest in cultures that actively recognise and reward these strengths. This is how we build resilient teams and future-ready innovation.”

Nithya Rajagopalan, Director of Software Engineering, LTS Lead

"Women in Engineering Day is celebrated to mark inclusivity and how, against odds, everyone comes together to create better solutions. It's engineered to perfection - it does not matter if it's a man or a woman. All solutions depend on teamwork. The best ideas are not gender tagged and do not arise from just one person. Ideas are born from collaborating, challenging one another and supporting them.

Women remain underrepresented in engineering, but each step forward highlights what’s possible when talent meets opportunity. Women engineers are leading innovations, guiding the next generation, and tackling global challenges—not because they are flawless, but because they have valuable contributions to make. Just like their male colleagues.

#TogetherWeEngineer represents more than just a "hashtag". It’s a mindset. The future is driven by AI and engineers who are willing to work as a team. Let’s recognise all the engineers, regardless of gender, collaborating to create a more inclusive, sustainable, and dynamic world. Let’s continue progressing."

Wahidha Jabbar, Manager, Quality Engineering, Emerging Tech, Ascendion

“On International Women in Engineering Day, we celebrate the power of inclusion and the extraordinary impact women engineers from different backgrounds and experiences have across the globe. At Equinix, we believe that engineering a better future starts with empowering every voice.

In India, Equinix has successfully increased the percentage of women engineers in our data centre operations team by 14% through focused programs designed to increase their participation in technical roles. For example, we recognised the challenges women face with late-night shifts and implemented more supportive and flexible schedules.

We are proud to share that several of our women engineer team members have transitioned into roles at Equinix data centres in Germany and the UK, where they continue to excel—a testament to the engineering talent of Indian women engineers.

The Equinix Foundation supports girls in engineering through its grantees that combine a comprehensive approach that integrates STEM education, technical skills development, and mentorship across their digital inclusion initiatives.

In the APAC region, the Going to School organisation runs the Outdoor School for Girls program, which merges STEM, digital literacy, life skills, and sustainable entrepreneurship with sports, specifically football, for girls in government schools across India (Grades 5-10). This program not only introduces girls to essential STEM concepts but also equips them with vital digital skills that are increasingly important in today’s technical and engineering landscapes. Through Equinix’s collaboration with BT, another organisation that shares the Equinix Foundation’s commitment to digital inclusion, the Foundation identified an opportunity to support Going to School by providing funding, mentorship, volunteering and expertise toward the development of a digital learning platform. This support underscores the Foundation’s commitment to advancing digital inclusion and STEM education for underserved communities, particularly young women in areas where access to technology can unlock transformative educational and career opportunities.

Additionally, through our Pathways to Tech program, we are helping bridge the gap between digitally underserved communities and high-growth careers by introducing young minds to the world of data centres and digital infrastructure. Now active across Bangalore, Dubai, South Africa and beyond, this initiative is sparking curiosity, building confidence, and opening doors for the youth. As we embrace this year’s theme of INWED, #TogetherWeEngineer, we’re reminded that innovation thrives on diversity and collaboration. Our commitment to fostering a culture of belonging for all and equal opportunity isn't just a goal—it’s the foundation of the work we do. When we strive to include all perspectives, we are building towards a more accessible and interconnected digital future. And that’s a future worth building together."

Manoj Paul, MD, Equinix India

Conclusion

The insights shared by industry leaders on International Women in Engineering Day reinforce a critical message: women are not just participating in engineering—they are shaping its future. Whether through empathetic design, cross-functional problem-solving, or inclusive innovation practices, women engineers bring unique strengths that are essential for addressing complex global challenges.

Yet, the journey is ongoing. Achieving true equity requires sustained investment in inclusive cultures, targeted support programs, and systems that value multidimensional talent. As we celebrate this year’s theme, #TogetherWeEngineer, the collective experiences shared highlight that progress is possible when opportunity meets intent. The future of engineering depends not on a singular voice but on the diverse collaboration of all, building technology that reflects and serves the world it aims to transform.

