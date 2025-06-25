As enterprise collaboration tools shift into the next phase—AI-first platforms, integrated telephony, and seamless omnichannel experiences—channel partners are playing an increasingly strategic role in how solutions are deployed, adopted, and supported.

At the forefront of this evolution is Zoom, a brand synonymous with virtual communication, now repositioning itself as a services-centric and channel-first company. With the launch of the Zoom Up Service Program, the company is unlocking new revenue streams and empowering partners to deliver value far beyond product resale.

In an exclusive interaction, Vishal Amin, Channel Head - India & SAARC, and Channel Head - Asia Distribution, Zoom Communications Inc., shared the vision, mechanics, and growth roadmap of Zoom’s partner services strategy, and how the company is supporting partners across India and the SAARC region.

Expanding the Zoom Up Partner Program with a services-led approach

The Zoom Up Partner Program, already established as a structured framework with tiered benefits, has now been expanded with a dedicated Service Program. This move reflects Zoom’s growing focus on enabling partners to build recurring services revenue and deepen post-sales engagement.

“The Zoom Up Partner Program has continuously evolved to support partners by removing barriers and unlocking new opportunities,” said Vishal Amin.

“We’ve expanded our AI-first platform with innovative solutions and invested heavily in our channel team to ensure go-to-market initiatives operate as an extension of our partners’ organisations.”

With the Zoom Up Service Program, Zoom is enabling partners to deliver value-added services, including solution deployment, customer success, technical support, and managed services, moving from being a vendor to an enabler of business outcomes.

Monetising post-sales: from resale to recurring revenue

Zoom’s message to partners is clear: there's an opportunity beyond the first sale. The new program provides pathways for partners to evolve into strategic service providers.

“Partners can unlock new revenue streams through post-sales services by leveraging the Zoom Up Service Program, which provides specialised enablement and hands-on training to drive partner success at scale,” explained Amin.

“By evolving from transactional sellers to strategic service providers, partners can grow recurring revenue while deepening long-term customer engagement.”

The initiative includes Certified Services and Partner-Delivered Programs, giving partners full ownership of implementations and customer support. These engagements help them deliver training, onboarding, and technical guidance services that boost margins and strengthen relationships.

The three-tier service engagement model

Zoom’s services framework offers flexibility and scale through three engagement tiers:

Reseller or Referral – Partners continue to resell or refer Zoom-branded services. Certified Services – Partners deliver Zoom-endorsed services under their own brand after completing the required training. Partner-Delivered Programs – Certified partners manage comprehensive post-sales services, including managed services, under Zoom’s standards and performance metrics.

“Together, these three models give partners flexibility in how they engage with customers, enabling them to scale their services, build recurring revenue streams, and play a more strategic role in delivering value across the Zoom platform,” Amin stated.

Empowering through training, enablement and AI tools

To truly scale its services-led approach, Zoom is backing it with robust training, tools, and co-marketing resources.

Some key initiatives include:

Hands-on training under the Zoom Up Service Program



Partner Customer Success Program to help manage post-sale customer engagement.

Partner Support Program with four support tiers, giving partners control over the customer experience.

Expanded NFR (Not-for-Resale) licensing for demos and internal use.

AI-powered marketing tools for multilingual campaign creation.

Workvivo referral opportunities to earn additional commissions.

“It’s not just about certification — Zoom is investing in real capability-building, from technical enablement to business planning support,” emphasised Amin.

Driving differentiation and enhancing customer experience

For Zoom, this programme isn’t just about partner enablement—it’s a customer-first strategy. The company sees enhanced post-sales support and partner-driven services as the key to delivering seamless, long-term customer journeys.

“This evolution of the Zoom Up Partner Program is rooted in making it simpler and more efficient for partners to do business with Zoom while helping them expand their offerings and extend value to customers,” said Amin.

“As businesses accelerate digital transformation, the ability of partners to deliver tailored, high-quality services becomes a key differentiator.”

Zoom’s service model allows for faster deployment, more responsive support, and higher renewal rates, benefiting both customer satisfaction and partner profitability.

Regional momentum: India & SAARC in focus

India’s fast-growing digital economy presents one of Zoom’s most dynamic growth opportunities. Amin noted how diverse enterprises across sectors are aggressively modernising their collaboration environments.

“India is more than just a key growth market—it’s a strategic priority for Zoom,” he shared.

“We are seeing incredible momentum around AI adoption, digital transformation, and customer-centric innovation across sectors here.”

Zoom’s recent announcements include:

Zoom Phone rollout across major telecom circles, including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Karnataka, AP & Telangana, with Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu to follow

Launch of Zoom Contact Centre, an AI-first omnichannel service platform with BYOC capabilities

On the channel front, Zoom is actively growing its presence through alliances with Rahi Systems, Tata Teleservices, Savex Technologies, TechUnited Solutions, and Inflow Technologies, while also expanding into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal.

Conclusion: building a Channel-first future with services at the core

The launch of the Zoom Up Service Program marks a critical inflexion point in Zoom’s evolution as a channel-centric and services-led company. From resale to recurring services, partners are being positioned to deliver end-to-end solutions that create business value across industries.

The key takeaways from the conversation with Vishal Amin underscore this shift:

Zoom is simplifying how partners engage, sell, and support customers—removing friction and unlocking value.

Post-sales services are central to customer retention, revenue growth, and deeper engagement.

With tools, training, and AI-driven support, partners can scale their offerings and stand out in a competitive market.

India and the SAARC region are at the heart of Zoom’s strategic roadmap, with tailored programs and infrastructure investments supporting rapid expansion.





“We are evolving the Zoom Up Partner Program to create new revenue opportunities and simplify how partners do business with us,” Amin concluded.

“Most importantly, we are listening, learning, and evolving based on partner feedback to enable long-term, sustainable success for both Zoom and our partners.”

Zoom’s message is clear: in a world where collaboration is becoming AI-first, partner-driven services are the future of value delivery.

