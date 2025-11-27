TechDay spotlight on AI, security and branding

The Association of System Integrators and Retailers in Technology hosted its 132nd TechDay in Mumbai. The gathering brought partners together to examine developments in AI, cybersecurity and branding while highlighting the association’s ongoing initiatives.

Advertisment

Focus on community progress and partner impact

ASIRT President Bharat Chheda opened the evening with an update on recent activities. He spoke about the association’s membership drive, ongoing programmes and the business generated through consortiums. He also highlighted the team’s recent recognition, noting ASIRT’s VAR India award for its contribution to partner growth.

Sponsors outline AI and security-driven solutions

Three sponsor sessions set the tone for the technical discussions:

SuperOps and Shiviom walked partners through AI-driven IT Asset Management designed to help MSPs and system integrators improve productivity and accuracy.

Clear Intentions IT Solutions presented its Surveillance Analytics solution, designed to turn raw video feeds into deeper insights for various industries.

NPAV showcased its endpoint security stack and introduced newly received global certifications, underlining its role as a Make-in-India cybersecurity product with an expanding international footprint.

These sessions reflected rising interest among partners in automation, analytics and secure infrastructure.

Advertisment

Member introductions strengthen engagement

ASIRT welcomed new members on stage to share their business focus areas. The activity aimed to increase visibility, build trust and deepen collaboration within the community.

Branding insights for IT founders

The Evolve session featured Brand and Marketing Strategist Rajeev Mamidanna, who shared a framework for strengthening personal and organisational branding. He discussed strategies for improving visibility on LinkedIn and explained how consistent positioning can create opportunities. He noted that “branding is the foundation of business growth.”

Conversations continue beyond the sessions

The event closed with a networking dinner, giving attendees a chance to discuss ideas, explore partnerships and build on the conversations initiated during the sessions.

Advertisment

Read More:

How Confluent enables partner growth through developer education & AI integration

How Vultr is redefining Cloud for SMBs, developers and AI workloads

Pelorus Technologies: Inside India’s forensics & cybersecurity engine

Green IT in India: Why sustainable digital infrastructure Is no longer optional