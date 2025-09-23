MITSUMI's vision on IT distribution, cloud services and digital growth

IT distribution is no longer about moving boxes. In the services domain, it has become a strategic enabler, bringing together Cloud, AI, cybersecurity and infrastructure-as-a-service to help partners and customers scale in fast-growing markets. Globally, IT distributors are now bridging gaps between technology providers and end users, ensuring access, training and localised support in even the most challenging regions.

MITSUMI Distribution, led by Jagat Shah, Chairman & CEO, has emerged as one of the major players across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. With a journey spanning three decades, the company has built a partner ecosystem that goes beyond logistics into services, financing, and infrastructure. In this conversation, Shah reflected on the journey, the company’s milestones, and the future of IT distribution in a rapidly digitising world.

From a repair centre to a regional leader

Looking back, Shah described a humble beginning.

“I was studying in India back in 1992-93, and then was appointed to work for a company to repair their computers in Kenya. In June 1994, I came to Kenya. Those days IT revolution was just starting in Africa. All my friends went to the US, and I came to Kenya. From there, I worked three years for a company and then in 1998, MITSUMI started. The original company started as only a repair centre without capital, from one room at home.”

As clients returned not only for repairs but also for sales, MITSUMI evolved into a distributor. By 2007–08, organised distribution had taken shape in Africa, and the company expanded aggressively into multiple regions.

MITSUMI's Growth strategy over the years

Shah pointed to some defining moves.

“Since the last 30 years, MITSUMI has been one of the major IT distribution partners across the Middle East and Africa. We span around more than 26 countries and actively engage with more than 3,200 small, medium and large-sized dealers. We represent 45 brands, and in some cases, we are their entire ground presence - sales, logistics, support, everything.”

Expanding into Dubai and the Netherlands provided logistics advantages, while MITSUMI’s strategy of building local presence in each country gave it a competitive edge.

“We do not offshorely handle regions. We go in-country, set up local teams, and provide 24/7 support. Whether it is banks, telcos or enterprises, we deliver end-to-end service.”

Diversification: from IT to real estate and hospitality

While MITSUMI has investments in housing projects and hotels, Shah underlined the company’s core.

“The blood is distribution. Everything started with distribution. Real estate and hospitality are investment portfolios, often managed by brands. Ninety to ninety-five per cent of our focus remains on growing the distribution business.”

Differentiation in a competitive IT distribution market

On what sets MITSUMI apart, Shah was clear.

“We work in geographies where many do not dare to go. Even in regions like Chad and Niger, where vendors have no ground presence, we handle everything, from planning, stocking, support to last-mile delivery. Vendors see us not only as finance or logistics providers, but as end-to-end partners.”

MITSUMI also conducts training, co-marketing, pre-sales design, and technical support for partners across regions, enabling even tier-2 and tier-3 partners to adopt new technologies.

Building cloud and AI-enabled services

Distribution today is not just about products but about platforms. Shah explained his foray into services:

“We have our own cloud infrastructure to support many regions. We give infrastructure-as-a-service, SI-as-a-service, product-as-a-service, and cybersecurity as-a-service. We even offer extended payment terms, buy now, pay later, on infrastructure projects.”

This approach has strengthened MITSUMI's role as a services-led distributor while retaining its partner-first focus.

Partner ecosystem: 3,200 dealers and 45 vendors

MITSUMI believes in its vast network.

“When we enter a country, we onboard partners, provide local inventory, conduct training sessions, and help them co-sell. If they lack the capacity to manage projects, we extend value-added services. This is how we strengthen partners and enable them to grow.”

This ability to bring in training, financing and last-mile delivery has made Mitsumi a preferred partner for multinational vendors entering new markets.

Emerging trends and long-term vision

Looking at global and regional trends, Shah highlighted the diversity of markets.

“Some geographies are still computerising. Others, like Dubai, Saudi and Kenya, are now implementing Cloud, data centres, and AI-driven infrastructure. We have experience across the spectrum, volumes, value, and mobile connectivity.”

Crucially, he added:

“Being a distributor, we do not do any grey business. We don’t re-export from one region to another. We believe in building sustainable, localised ecosystems.”

Conclusion: MITSUMI’s path forward in IT distribution

From starting in a small room in Kenya to building a 26-country distribution network, MITSUMI has set IT distribution to evolve into a services-driven, partner-led business. By combining local presence, training, financing and Cloud infrastructure, the company has redefined what it means to be an IT distributor in today’s market.

As Shah summed it up, “The blood is distribution. Everything else is, investment. Our focus remains on growing distribution across all the offices we can go in.”

