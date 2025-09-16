AI-enhanced cybersecurity: The new path of cybersecurity in enterprises

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of reshaping enterprise cybersecurity. In the B2B domain, where security operations are often stretched across vast networks, endpoints, and cloud workloads, AI is no longer optional, it is essential. By augmenting Security Operations Centre (SOC) teams and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, AI enables faster threat detection, sharper incident response, and smarter use of analyst expertise.

In an exclusive interview with us, Sachin Jain, Senior VP of Technology & BD, Eventus Security, shares insights on embedding AI across its services and enabling partners to unlock new revenue streams in a market that is rapidly moving towards AI-driven managed security.

Embedding AI into MDR and SOC services

According to Sachin Jain, they are integrating machine intelligence into their MDR and SOC frameworks with a clear goal: not just automation but augmentation.

“Our systems are trained to process high-volume telemetry from endpoints, networks, and cloud workloads in near real-time, flagging deviations that would otherwise take hours of manual correlation. By reducing noise and highlighting context-rich anomalies, our teams can contain incidents faster and with greater precision,” he explained.

Tackling alert fatigue with AI precision

One of the biggest challenges SOC teams face is alert fatigue. Jain acknowledged that analysts often deal with overwhelming alert volumes, many of which are false positives.

“To solve this, we have implemented advanced correlation techniques and feedback-driven tuning within our detection pipeline. By enriching alerts with context from threat intelligence and past incident data, we are able to suppress false positives and prioritise only those alerts that demand immediate attention. This reduces fatigue and ensures detection remains precise and actionable,” he said.

Enabling partners with AI-driven security

For partners such as system integrators (SIs) and resellers, building a full-fledged SOC is often resource-heavy. Eventus is addressing this gap with a co-managed and white-labelled SOC model.

“We enable them by providing a co-managed model, white-labelled SOC services, and training programs that help them deliver these capabilities under their own brand. This allows SIs and resellers to extend enterprise-grade services without heavy upfront investments, while ensuring customers benefit from continuous monitoring and faster response cycles,” Jain added.

Opportunities in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets

Jain sees strong growth in Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, where digital adoption is accelerating but security maturity often lags.

“These businesses are equally exposed to targeted attacks, ransomware, and supply-chain compromises. For them, managed AI-enabled SOC services are particularly valuable because they deliver enterprise-grade protection without the need to build in-house expertise. We see strong growth potential in these markets, driven by the demand for affordable, scalable, and reliable managed security services,” he explained.

Monetising AI-driven managed services

For channel partners, monetisation is a pressing concern. Jain believes AI offers a natural evolution into recurring-revenue managed security models.

“With platforms that can automate monitoring, incident response, and compliance reporting, partners can build service packages around SOC, MDR, and regulatory needs. These not only help customers meet compliance requirements but also provide partners with differentiated, high-value offerings,” he said.

SaaS security and the rise of AI agents

As enterprises expand their SaaS and distributed cloud environments, new security challenges are emerging. Sachin Jain talked about the increasing importance of AI monitoring agents and proactive intelligence.

“Applications are accessed from anywhere, and sensitive data is no longer confined within corporate boundaries. Looking ahead, we expect autonomous monitoring agents that can make tactical decisions on their own, such as isolating a suspicious session or triggering policy enforcement. Coupled with forward-looking threat intelligence, this will shift security from a reactive to a preventive stance,” he said.

AI as a double-edged sword

Jain also acknowledged that AI poses threats when weaponised by attackers.

“We are already seeing automated phishing campaigns, deepfake-driven social engineering, and malware that can adapt to bypass traditional defences. To stay ahead, we are investing in adversarial testing, simulating attacker techniques that use these capabilities, and hardening our detection engines against such attempts. The goal is not just to react but to anticipate how threat actors will evolve and ensure our defences evolve faster,” he noted.

Conclusion: AI at the core of the cybersecurity future

AI is reshaping the cybersecurity landscape. For enterprises, the message is clear, manual defences are no longer enough. As attackers adopt AI to scale their campaigns, defenders must deploy equally advanced tools. Eventus Security’s approach reflects this reality, combining machine intelligence with human expertise to drive faster, smarter, and more resilient responses.

For partners, the opportunity lies in adopting managed AI-driven services that create recurring revenue streams while offering customers enterprise-grade protection. As Sachin Jain outlines, the shift to AI is not a choice but a necessity, and those who embrace it early will be best positioned to lead in the Techade of cybersecurity.

