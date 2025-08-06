In a candid conversation, Srishti Baweja, co-founder and whole-time Director of E2E Cloud, reflects on her journey in deep-tech, the evolution of India’s cloud infrastructure, and her vision for empowering innovators through AI-first solutions.

Advertisment

Entering deep-tech as a woman entrepreneur

When Srishti Baweja co-founded E2E Cloud, India was at the cusp of a digital revolution but lacked foundational infrastructure for scalable, affordable cloud computing.

“Developers, startups, and researchers either had to rely on foreign cloud services or build expensive, inefficient on-prem setups. That’s when we decided to build India’s cloud ecosystem, which was developer-first, GPU-rich, and sovereignty-aligned,” she recalled.

Advertisment

The early trust of scale-ups like Jabong and CarsDekho validated their vision. But being a woman in deep-tech a decade ago was far from easy.

“In fundraising conversations and tech architecture debates, there were biases, sometimes subtle and sometimes overt. But over time, consistency, clarity of purpose, and the commitment to deliver built trust. I’ve always believed that the best way to challenge a system is to succeed in it and then open the doors wider for others,” Baweja said.

Filling the gaps in India’s cloud market

Advertisment

E2E Cloud’s founding vision was rooted in addressing the blind spots of existing hyperscalers.

“We recognised the need for cloud infrastructure designed in India for Indian requirements, and we made a commitment to providing it with an emphasis on performance, transparency, and ease of use,” Baweja explained.

By focusing on predictable pricing, full data residency, and zero egress fees, E2E Cloud built a platform uniquely suited to Indian developers and enterprises. Over time, it has evolved into an AI-first cloud, offering India’s largest H200 GPU cluster, a Sovereign Cloud stack, and the TIR platform for AI/ML workloads.

Advertisment

“As India accelerates towards a digital-first future, our goal is to ensure the infrastructure it runs on is truly Indian at its core; resilient, scalable, and globally competitive,” she added.

Driving innovation with GPU Cloud and AI-first infrastructure

A defining aspect of E2E Cloud’s differentiation lies in making high-performance computing widely accessible.

Advertisment

“We are one of the few cloud providers in India offering NVIDIA A100, H100, and H200 GPUs on demand, with no waitlists or global billing complications,” Baweja shared.

These capabilities are enabling diverse use cases:

Academic institutions running regional language AI models.

Media houses leveraging GPU Cloud for rendering pipelines.

Research labs and startups accelerating AI/ML experiments and large-scale inference.

Advertisment

“Our goal is to help innovators move from idea to deployment with fewer friction points and more freedom to experiment, build, and grow on their terms,” she emphasised.

The growing importance of sovereignty and compliance

With India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) reshaping compliance priorities, E2E Cloud is well-positioned to meet the sovereignty challenge.

Advertisment

“Enterprises and research institutions now reassess their cloud partners more frequently using the compliance, control, and jurisdiction lenses. That’s precisely what our Sovereign Cloud Platform is for,” Baweja said.

She highlighted E2E’s role as a growth partner for startups, providing scalable infrastructure, mentoring, and AI Labs-as-a-Service to ensure low-latency, compliant access for researchers.

“We are collaborating with academic institutions to jointly develop the next tier of India’s AI stack, especially across Tier 2 and Tier 3 regions. This is the first step we’re taking to support local innovation,” she added.

Balancing performance, security, and scalability

For Baweja, performance in AI workloads is non-negotiable.

“We’ve architected our platform using NVIDIA’s best-in-class GPUs, InfiniBand connectivity, and enterprise-grade storage with RAID redundancy,” she noted.

Security, too, is built in by default. “We provide security-by-default infrastructure, not as an add-on. From DDoS protection to SIEM integration and complete data residency, our systems are designed for auditability and compliance,” she explained.

Scalability comes through automation and foresight. “We’ve developed systems that enable provisioning of high-performance GPU clusters almost instantly. Our Chennai data centre expansion reflects our commitment to geographic resilience and disaster recovery,” Baweja said.

Her vision is clear: “We are creating the technological foundation for India’s AI and digital future, one that is safe, effective, and scalable to meet the goals of the country.”

Advice for aspiring women technologists

Baweja’s message for women in deep-tech is rooted in passion and persistence.

“Go deeply into the systems that pique your interest and begin by following your technical intuition. Mastery starts with curiosity and persistent focus,” she said.

She believes leadership starts the moment one chooses to be fully present. “The ideal moment to lead does not exist. You are already contributing to the creation of the future if you are present in the room,” she added.

Baweja credits her partnership with co-founder Tarun Dua as a key pillar. “Choosing a co-founder who values technical complexity and long-term planning made a huge difference,” she noted.

Her closing advice: “Stay consistent, stay grounded, and keep learning. Technology will keep developing. Clarity of purpose, executional strength, and a support network are crucial. You are needed in deep tech, and your leadership needs to be strong from day one.”

Conclusion

From pioneering India’s first developer-first, sovereignty-aligned cloud to building the country’s largest AI-ready GPU infrastructure, Srishti Baweja has been shaping the digital backbone of India’s future. Her journey reflects resilience against challenges but also a steadfast commitment to empowering Indian innovators with the tools to lead in a global AI-driven economy.

Read More:

WSO2 CEO Sanjiva Weerawarana on India’s software growth strategy

Channel ecosystems evolve to power India’s cloud momentum

WSO2CON Asia 2025: Purpose driven innovation and open source at scale

ASIRT Synergy Biz Conclave 2025 ignites AI-led growth for India’s IT partners









