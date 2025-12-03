Interactive display technology is undergoing a rapid transformation, powered by AI, automation, and user experience redesign. What began as a shift from chalkboards to projectors has now evolved into intelligent, context-aware, collaborative ecosystems that can generate content, personalise learning, and significantly reduce teacher workload. In India, where smart classrooms, hybrid work, and public-sector digital transformation are accelerating, the demand for advanced, AI-integrated interactive solutions is rising sharply.

Advertisment

In this landscape, Solitaire, the display technology brand under PROINTEK, is positioning itself not just as a hardware manufacturer but as a full-stack innovation engine. In a conversation with DQ Channels, Dr Ramya Chatterjee, Chief of Solitaire Brand Business and CEO & Director at PROINTEK, explains how AI is redefining teaching, collaboration, security, and India’s global ambitions in the IoT and display ecosystem.

AI Is Transforming How Classrooms Create and Consume Content

Dr Chatterjee notes that the role of AI in education has shifted dramatically in just two years.

“AI has changed our lives in the last two years. Every aspect of our life, every industry is impacted by AI, so in education.”

The traditional “chalk-and-talk” classroom first evolved into projector-based teaching, then into interactive panels. But today, the paradigm has shifted again from static content to real-time, AI-generated, dynamic learning environments.

Advertisment

Solitaire’s flagship platform, Solitaire e-Campus Pro, is built on this philosophy:

“The basic fundamentals are to create a kind of free platform for the teachers where the teacher can create their own content.”

She breaks down how AI powers this capability:

“You come into the classroom, write ‘human heart’. It will convert that into recognisable text. Then click one single button, and it will automatically create relevant content, videos, graphics, and text within a few seconds.”

This isn’t merely a convenience feature. It’s designed to reduce teacher fatigue:

“Teachers are always overloaded, attendance, syllabus, assessments, feedback, everything the teacher needs to undertake.”

Advertisment

The product philosophy is to use AI to support the “superheroes” of education:

“Our intention is to see how technology can make the teacher’s life easy. That is the intention.”

Embedding Security at the Hardware and Software Level

As displays become smarter, they also become more vulnerable. Solitaire is incorporating multiple layers of built-in security.

On hardware: “We have biometrics implemented on the panel, NFC integrated on the panel.”

Advertisment

On software and data governance: “Our firmware is encrypted, we follow global protocols, and we follow global GDPR compliance.”

This dual-layer security ensures protected access, secure content flow, and compliance with international standards, critical for education institutions and enterprises deploying smart AV infrastructure at scale.

India’s IoT & Display Opportunity: A Global 2030 Roadmap

The global IoT-powered AV market is projected to surpass USD 71 billion by 2030. India will contribute an estimated 5–6% of this growth.

Advertisment

Dr. Chatterjee outlines Solitaire’s staged expansion plan: “Our first three years were to streamline the Indian operation, which we have already done. Currently, more than 358 partners are working with us.”

Next steps are already defined: “We will be entering the Middle East market, and from the Middle East, we’ll cater to 13 GCC countries. Then Southeast Asia, and gradually, the European market.”

The ambition is clear: “The aspiration is to take the brand to the global level, step-by-step.”

Advertisment

On product expansion: “Gradually, we’ll add commercial displays, digital signage, video televisions, and diversify products in the related display space.”

Smart Classroom Rollouts: Learnings From Government Deployments

Solitaire works deeply with ICT, smart classrooms, and public sector initiatives. But Dr. Chatterji highlights a structural challenge:

“Most of the government tenders are specified in such a way that multinational companies get the preference.”

Advertisment

He adds that while India promotes Make in India,

“The irony is that the tender criteria often favour MNCs over emerging Indian brands like Solitaire.”

He calls for re-evaluation of PQ/TQ frameworks so Indian OEMs can compete on an equal footing.

Yet, the market opportunity remains strong: “The Indian government is pumping enough money for digital classroom integration, opportunities for brands like us to scale.”

Scaling Through a Strong Partner & Service Ecosystem

Solitaire’s India-first strategy is built on distribution depth and nationwide service readiness.

“We have got 55 branches across the nation, more than 358 partners selling our product, and 350+ service locations across the nation.”

This has already resulted in significant growth: “Last year, our business grew by almost 301%.”

This partner network will remain central to Solitaire’s expansion into collaboration, AV, and large-scale display deployments.

Conclusion

By deeply embedding AI, strengthening device-level security, expanding into new geographies, and advocating for a level playing field in public-sector digitisation, Solitaire is redefining the future of interactive display technology in India. As hybrid learning, digital classrooms, and AI-powered collaboration accelerate, Solitaire’s vision is clear: empower educators, enable enterprises, and build an Indian brand capable of competing globally.

Read More:

CrowdStrike on empowering India’s channel partners for cybersecurity’s future

Quick Heal version 26: anti-fraud, dark-web monitoring and partner growth