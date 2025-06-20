Solitaire unveils 98” and 110” R-Series panels for education and enterprises

Solitaire has introduced its largest and most advanced interactive flat panels to date—the R-Series 98” and 110”—designed to elevate collaboration in classrooms and corporate environments. Powered by Android 14.0 and a high-performance Octa-Core ARM Cortex-A55 processor, the new displays aim to offer a seamless and responsive experience for educators, professionals, and enterprise teams.

From university lecture halls to high-stakes boardrooms, the R-Series promises to bridge physical and virtual spaces with a single, intelligent platform.

The R-Series displays are built for scale and performance. With 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, multitasking across educational apps, video conferencing platforms, and creative tools becomes frictionless. Key highlights include:

4K UHD resolution (3840 × 2160) with anti-glare and anti-fingerprint toughened glass.

Zero bonding touch technology offering up to 20-point multitouch on Android and 40-point on Windows.

Multi-screen gesture control and smart annotations for interactive lessons and presentations.

48MP built-in camera and 8-microphone array to deliver high-quality video calls.

Powerful 60W sound system (20Wx2 plus 20W sub-woofer) for immersive audio.

NFC authentication and QR-based content sharing to enhance security and collaboration.

“This launch redefines what large-format interactive technology can do,” said Dr. Ramya Chatterjee, Chief of Solitaire Brand Business and CEO & Director of Prointek Global Innovation. “We are committed to delivering intelligent, robust, and future-ready solutions for seamless collaboration across every environment.”

R-Series panels for hybrid and dynamic use cases

Beyond its technical specifications, the R-Series stands out for its usability across a wide range of scenarios. Classrooms can use it for smart lectures and real-time feedback. Corporations can turn meeting rooms into connected hubs where global teams collaborate with speed and clarity.

With support for Android and Windows, the displays also offer flexibility in content deployment and system integration, making them suitable for tech-savvy as well as traditional users.

The display’s QR Code Sharing and NFC access provide fast, secure entry into collaborative sessions, reducing setup time and enhancing user experience. Smart gestures—like swipe to erase or pinch to zoom—make the interface intuitive for both instructors and executives.

Setting a new benchmark in interactive engagement

The Solitaire R-Series doesn’t just check boxes—it sets a new standard. By combining robust hardware, intuitive software, and collaborative features into a single display ecosystem, Solitaire is signalling its intent to lead the digital transformation of learning and enterprise spaces.

Whether guiding a virtual classroom or hosting a cross-continental strategy meeting, the R-Series panels offer a digital canvas where ideas flow effortlessly.

Now available across select markets, the R-Series is positioned to be a centrepiece in next-generation communication setups.

