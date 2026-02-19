The AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi is not another technology gathering. It is a signal. A signal that artificial intelligence is no longer a pilot project tucked inside IT departments. It is now an enterprise mandate.

PM Narendra Modi framed AI as a civilisational turning point, comparing it to the discovery of fire and the birth of written language. The difference, he emphasised, is speed and scale. AI is moving faster than any technological shift before it.

For enterprises and the IT channel ecosystem, that message carries weight. Because when technology moves fast, business models must move faster.

Human-centric AI and the enterprise responsibility agenda

The PM introduced the MANAV framework, placing moral and ethical foundations, accountable governance and national sovereignty at the centre of AI development. His message was clear. AI cannot become machine-centric. Humans must remain in control.

For enterprises, this translates into three immediate priorities. Governance. Data ownership. Accountability.

He posed a direct question that resonates with CIOs and boardrooms alike: not what AI can do in the future, but what we choose to do with AI in the present.

That shift matters. It reframes AI from experimentation to responsibility.

Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries, spoke at the same summit, reinforcing this by drawing a stark contrast between two futures. One where compute and capability are concentrated in a few geographies. Another where intelligence becomes affordable and accessible.

From connectivity to intelligence: Infrastructure becomes strategy

Ambani announced significant investments in sovereign compute infrastructure, including large-scale AI-ready datacentres and edge compute integration. The message for enterprises was unmistakable. Compute is becoming core infrastructure.

When computing becomes infrastructure, innovation becomes inevitable.

This matters deeply for the channel ecosystem. Historically, partners focused on hardware deployment, licensing and integration. That model is now under pressure.

As Dr Ramya Chatterjee, Chief of Solitaire, said, “AI is set to fundamentally reshape partner-led business models by shifting the conversation from product delivery to outcome-driven services. Traditionally, partners focused on hardware deployment, licensing, and system integration. With AI, value creation moves toward data readiness, workflow automation, industry-specific solutions, and continuous optimisation. This creates significant opportunities for partners to evolve into strategic advisors - offering AI consulting, managed AI services, model customisation, cybersecurity integration, and lifecycle support. Partners who can bridge the business context with technology execution will become indispensable to enterprises navigating AI adoption.

However, accelerated AI adoption will depend less on tools and more on organisational readiness. Enterprises must prioritise three key areas. First, data maturity - establishing strong data governance, interoperability, and secure infrastructure to ensure AI models generate reliable outcomes. Second, talent and skills - building cross-functional capabilities that combine domain expertise, data science, and AI operations rather than relying solely on technical teams. Third, scalable investment frameworks - moving from isolated pilots to enterprise-wide platforms supported by cloud, edge computing, and secure collaboration ecosystems.

The organisations that succeed will be those that treat AI not as a standalone technology initiative but as a business transformation agenda. Strategic partnerships, continuous learning, and responsible AI governance will ultimately determine how quickly enterprises translate AI ambition into measurable business impact.”

His emphasis on data maturity and cross-functional skills directly echoes the Prime Minister’s call for accountable governance and ethical oversight.

In plain terms, AI success will not be decided by model selection alone. It will be decided by data architecture, security frameworks and executive ownership.

AI partner ecosystem: From implementation to measurable impact

The structural shift is already visible.

Tushar Dhawan, Partner, Plus91Labs, put it sharply, “AI is accelerating a structural shift in partner-led models by shifting the focus from implementation to sustained business impact. As enterprises move from pilots to scaled deployment, they increasingly expect partners to provide strategic direction, architectural depth, and industry context rather than just technical execution.

This creates opportunities across AI readiness, data modernisation, automation, governance, and vertical-specific solutions. For partners, the real inflexion point lies in building scalable AI frameworks that can be embedded into enterprise ecosystems and continuously optimised. Managed AI services, performance monitoring, and compliance-driven engagement models will define recurring value.

The partner of the future will be measured not by delivery capacity alone, but by the ability to translate AI into measurable operational and revenue outcomes.”

That last line deserves attention.

Measured not by delivery capacity alone.

For decades, partner success meant certifications and implementation scale. In the AI era, success will be judged by business metrics. Reduced costs. Faster decisions. New revenue streams.

Enterprises are no longer satisfied with proof of concept. They want proof of value.

Data governance, sovereign compute and enterprise trust

Both the Prime Minister and Mukesh Ambani stressed responsibility, security and data residency. In a world where AI models are trained on vast datasets, data sovereignty becomes more than policy. It becomes a strategy.

The Prime Minister warned against humans becoming mere data points. Mukesh Ambani emphasised that security and trust must be core guarantees, not afterthoughts.

For enterprises, this means investing in secure datacentre strategies, edge deployments and compliance-driven AI operations. For channel partners, it opens opportunities in cybersecurity integration, AI risk management and governance consulting.

The days of selling isolated AI tools are fading. What is emerging instead is an ecosystem play. Compute providers. Cloud platforms. Edge infrastructure. Data analytics specialists. Industry domain experts.

All stitched together.

Skilling, reskilling and the boardroom mandate

PM Modi called for a mass movement for skilling and lifelong learning. He expressed confidence that AI would create new categories of work, just as the internet did.

But optimism alone is not a strategy.

Enterprises must build an internal AI capability that blends engineering, analytics, cybersecurity and domain expertise. Clear executive ownership is critical. AI cannot sit as a side project within IT.

