National Engineers Day 2025: How deep tech is powering India’s Techade

National Engineer’s Day is celebrated every year on 15 September to mark the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who was known as “Father of Indian Engineering”. India has a huge contribution to the world of engineering. Moreover, the IT sector has witnessed a revolution in the last two decades. Now we are talking about Generative AI, which has had a huge impact in different domains.

Deep Tech is also redefining this era. AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, advanced robotics, cybersecurity, and biotechnology are major technologies which are changing the technology sector at a fast pace.

The theme for National Engineers’ Day 2025 is Deep Tech & Engineering Excellence: Driving India’s Techade. IT industry veterans shared their insights on the emerging technologies that are shaping the future.

Industry opinions on this how Deep Tech is revolutionising on this National Engineers Day

“India is fast emerging as the front office for technology and innovation-driven expansion, guided by the engineers through transitions from implementation-focused service to capability-driven innovation. Today, among the deep-tech domains, GenAI, cloud native platforms, semiconductors, quantum computing, and biotech are the most embraced areas of focus and Indian engineers are creating deep-tech solutions that resonate with both local and global requirements.

At UST, I have seen this transformation up close, as our engineering teams are not only crafting solutions but designing whole ecosystems via AI platforms through industries and innovation lab projects that help businesses succeed. What sets Indian engineers apart is not just the size and scale, but rather the ability to infuse disciplines across a varied technology landscape.

This culture of cross-disciplinary collaboration across different needs, ranging from building observability dashboards for healthcare, designing new commercial models for retailers, or infusing quantum research with data science, is what makes Indian engineers unique in their ways of thinking. As we celebrate Engineers’ Day, remember that engineers are not just problem-solvers, but the architects of India’s Techade, championing purpose-driven innovation. By cultivating a culture of cross-disciplinary collaboration, our engineers will continue to position India as a trendsetter in the global technology landscape.”

Sajith Nambiar, Head of Solutions, UST

“As India enters its ‘Techade’, a new era of technological growth, engineers will play a crucial role in helping the country become a global technology leader.

One of the biggest opportunities is in the semiconductor industry, as chips are central to all modern technology. As our Hon’ble Prime Minister said, semiconductor chips are the "digital diamonds" of the tech economy; engineers will be key in making this vision a reality.

Indian engineers are already recognised for their strength in frugal innovation, creating efficient and affordable solutions. However, to elevate Indian innovation to the global stage, we need to build deeper expertise in important areas like materials science, chip packaging, supply chain management, and chemical engineering, especially within the semiconductor ecosystem.

As the semiconductor sector is expected to need 250,000 to 300,000 skilled engineers by 2027, it is essential to develop and train a strong talent pool. This means creating opportunities for young talent to tinker, experiment, learn, and engage in research that addresses real-world challenges. By doing this, we can ensure that India not only keeps pace with the global tech revolution but also leads it.”

Raja Manickam, Founder & CEO, iVP Semi

“India’s engineers are at the forefront of shaping the next wave of global technological breakthroughs from AI and automation to quantum computing. At Automation Anywhere, we see this every day as our India-based teams drive innovation in AI-powered automation, enabling AI agents to plan, execute, and learn autonomously. With nearly 60% of our global talent located here, India’s engineering excellence is driving product innovation but also accelerating the world’s shift to the Autonomous Enterprise. On National Engineers Day, we celebrate the critical role engineers play in building transformative technologies that will define the next decade of growth and innovation.”

Dominic Pereira, VP of Product Management, Automation Anywhere

I strongly believe that Deep Tech and Engineering Excellence are the foundations of a new era of digital transformation. Deep tech gives us the ability to solve complex problems, innovate with AI, ML, data and intelligent automation.

As a tech aficionado, I always explore new-age tech that can be leveraged across industries to reimagine what's possible. Engineering excellence is all about blending precision, creativity and innovation to create solutions for sustainable future growth.

I see a great opportunity to leverage deep tech and engineering excellence to enhance customer success, impact business growth, and build strong customer relationships.

To all aspiring and budding engineers - stay curious, constantly innovate and feel free to keep questioning the why - because the future belongs to those who build it, and engineers are the drivers of that journey.

Ashwini Panwar, Manager, Engineering, Ascendion

Conclusion - Digging deeper in Deep Tech

As we celebrate National Engineers’ Day 2025, one thing is clear. India’s engineers are no longer just participants in the global technology journey, they are shaping its very direction. From semiconductors to GenAI, from automation to quantum research, they are building not only products but ecosystems that serve both local needs and global markets.

The road ahead demands deeper expertise, stronger talent pipelines, and a culture of collaboration across disciplines. But if the past two decades of IT growth are any indication, India is well prepared to rise to the challenge.

Engineers remain at the heart of this transformation. They are not only problem-solvers but also visionaries, quietly laying the foundations of India’s Techade. And as their work pushes boundaries, it is this spirit of purpose-driven innovation that will ensure India stands tall as a technology trendsetter for years to come.



