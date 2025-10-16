Oracle and Microsoft partner to reinvent smart manufacturing

Oracle and Microsoft have joined forces to help manufacturers reimagine connected operations and data-driven decision-making. The two technology leaders announced a new integration blueprint that links Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM) with Azure IoT Operations and Microsoft Fabric, unlocking real-time intelligence across industrial systems and supply chain networks.

The collaboration marks a strategic step toward Smart Operations, a manufacturing model where live data fuels faster, more adaptive business decisions, enhancing agility, efficiency, and resilience across the value chain.

Smart Operations for a Responsive Supply Chain

The new blueprint enables manufacturers to securely connect real-time data from factory sensors and equipment directly into Oracle Cloud SCM.

This integration bridges operational and enterprise layers, turning shop floor data into automated business events such as order updates, maintenance alerts, or inventory actions.

“This collaboration with Microsoft reflects Oracle’s commitment to Smart Operations, where real-time data drives smarter, faster, and more connected manufacturing,” said Vikash Goyal, Vice President, Supply Chain Planning and Execution Product Strategy, Oracle.

“By integrating Azure IoT Operations and Microsoft Fabric with Oracle Cloud SCM, manufacturers can increase visibility across the supply chain, accelerate decision-making, and reduce downtime by turning operational insights into immediate business action and measurable impact.”

Transforming Edge Data into Enterprise Intelligence

For manufacturers, this partnership enables a closed-loop feedback system where edge insights drive enterprise automation.

“At Microsoft, we are committed to helping manufacturers unlock the full potential of connected operations,” said Yitzhak Kesselman, CVP, Messaging and Real-Time Analytics, Microsoft.

“Microsoft Azure IoT Operations transforms raw production data at the edge, and Microsoft Fabric Real-Time Intelligence transforms it into actionable events and insights. Through our collaboration with Oracle, these insights can now flow directly into Oracle Cloud SCM, delivering measurable value across the entire supply chain.”

Key Capabilities of the Integration Blueprint

1. Real-Time Intelligence and Secure Data Flows

Manufacturers can improve planning and visibility by securely connecting live production data from sensors and machines to Oracle Cloud SCM. This creates a unified view of operations spanning the factory, warehouse, and enterprise layer.

2. Automated Business Events and Decision Triggers

The integration enables automated workflows, for example, triggering a quality inspection, updating an order, or initiating maintenance when production conditions change. This reduces downtime and accelerates responses to operational deviations.

3. Standardised Best Practices for Simplified Deployment

The blueprint provides pre-built integration guides, public APIs, and reference architectures, enabling manufacturers to adopt real-time data intelligence faster and more securely across hybrid environments.

AI-Powered Resilience through Oracle Cloud SCM

Part of the Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications suite, Oracle Cloud SCM connects supply chain processes, from planning and logistics to manufacturing and fulfilment, on a single platform.

With embedded AI and machine learning, it acts as a digital advisor that analyses data, predicts disruptions, and automates responses, helping businesses build resilient, adaptive supply networks.

Analysis: The Convergence of Cloud, IoT, and AI in Manufacturing

This collaboration underscores a larger industry shift, the convergence of operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT). By combining Oracle’s enterprise-grade SCM with Microsoft’s IoT and analytics platforms, the integration blueprint creates a data-first architecture where insight, automation, and action occur simultaneously.

For manufacturers, this means:

Real-time visibility across production and logistics.

Predictive control powered by AI-driven insights.

Unified data pipelines that reduce silos between plant floors and ERP systems.

Faster ROI from automation and reduced downtime.

The collaboration is expected to redefine how industrial enterprises approach data governance, cyber resilience, and digital transformation within connected supply chains.

Conclusion: Blueprint for the Future Factory

Oracle and Microsoft’s partnership signals the next phase of Industry 4.0, where edge intelligence and cloud analytics coalesce to power autonomous, self-healing supply chains.

By creating a shared integration framework, the two companies are helping manufacturers shift from reactive operations to proactive, insight-led manufacturing ecosystems, ensuring efficiency, visibility, and agility in every process.

