As India races towards self-reliance in technology, network automation and cybersecurity have emerged as pillars of the government’s Make in India initiative. Homegrown firms are now building world-class networking and cloud solutions designed for both enterprise and defence sectors.

Advertisment

In this landscape, Infinity Labs India has carved a distinct niche. Founded by Rakesh Goyal, a former Cisco professional turned entrepreneur, the company is making waves in network automation, SD-WAN, and security innovation. In an exclusive conversation with DQ Channels, Rakesh Goyal, MD & CEO, Infinity Labs India, talks about his entrepreneurial journey, the evolution of the company, and how India is poised to lead the next era of digital transformation.

Building the foundation: from Cisco to a Made-in-India vision

“It’s been a pretty exciting journey,” begins Goyal. “When I was working with Cisco, the spirit of entrepreneurship was always there. I saw an opportunity in network automation, which was in huge demand but had no effective solution. That’s when a few of my colleagues and I decided to step out and build one.”

Thus, Infinity Labs India was born around 2017–18, with a clear vision to create a world-class networking company out of India. “We started by building a network automation platform that received a great response from service providers in India and abroad. From there, our product journey expanded into SD-WAN, next-generation firewalls, network management systems (NMS), and cybersecurity platforms like threat intelligence systems,” he recalls.

Advertisment

Showcasing innovation at IMC: a platform for Make in India success

At the India Mobile Congress (IMC), Infinity Labs showcased its full product suite and capabilities. “We’re using IMC as a platform to tell the world what we do,” says Goyal. “The response has been brilliant. We’ve had visits from senior officials, defence personnel, and enterprise customers, all appreciating our passion, product quality, and vision.”

He believes that events like IMC play a key role in establishing Indian technology brands on the global map. “It’s an excellent opportunity to display how homegrown innovation can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with global players,” he adds.

Focusing on key verticals: government and defence lead the way

Infinity Labs operates across multiple sectors, but its primary focus remains on government and defence, given its Make in India foundation. “Being an Indian-origin, homegrown product company, these verticals are our natural first choice. There’s a strong preference and opportunity for locally built solutions,” says Goyal.

Advertisment

The company’s solutions have already been deployed across several critical infrastructure and public sector projects. “We recently won a deal with the Punjab Police to connect all police stations with CCTV cameras and secure SD-WAN networks. We’re also working with National Forensic Labs and CDAC in the South, helping them build integrated, secure communication platforms,” he explains.

Other key deployments include Andhra Pradesh Electricity, Karpur Electricity, and other state organisations. “Our firewall and SD-WAN solutions are enabling real-time connectivity and secure data transmission across these networks,” Goyal notes.

Partnering for growth: a strong SI ecosystem

Infinity Labs also works closely with system integrators (SIs) and local partners to expand its reach. “We partner with smaller organisations that sometimes act as our SIs and deliver customised solutions. They take our products, integrate them with other systems, and solve customer-specific connectivity challenges,” says Goyal.

Advertisment

This partnership-driven approach, he adds, allows the company to serve MSMEs and small banks as well. “We work with cooperative banks with 15 to 100 branches, providing a reliable, secure communication platform. We also serve enterprises like Bikanerwala and IGL, offering secure connectivity across multiple sites.”

Atmanirbhar Bharat: the catalyst for indigenous innovation

Goyal strongly credits India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision for enabling companies like Infinity Labs to thrive. “The government’s Make in India initiative has been a foundation for entrepreneurs like us to build products in the country,” he says.

He elaborates, “The technology and the talent already existed here. What was missing was a platform and a willingness to buy from Indian companies. Now, with government support and promotion schemes, we’re seeing that change.”

Advertisment

His optimism is evident: “I can clearly see that in the next 5–10 years, many more startups will emerge and become very successful. Our vision is to build India’s largest networking company and take it global.”

Overcoming challenges: from startup to scale-up

Like most startups, Infinity Labs had its share of hurdles. “In the beginning, it was all about managing cash flow, finding the first customers, and building trust in the brand,” recalls Goyal.

But the company persevered. “Over time, we overcame those challenges. Now, it’s about scaling up, expanding internationally, and sustaining growth. We’ve opened an office in the UK and plan to expand to Dubai and the US next,” he adds.

Advertisment

The journey, he says, evolves with every milestone. “The challenges from one to ten are very different from those from ten to a hundred. But we’re fortunate to have a strong team driving this growth.”

Conclusion: building India’s networking future

From network automation to cybersecurity and cloud, Infinity Labs India reflects the strength of India’s homegrown tech innovation. Backed by government support, strategic partnerships, and a clear Make in India vision, the company is moving from startup to global challenger.

“Our mission,” concludes Rakesh Goyal, “is to build the largest networking company from India. The journey has only just begun, and the future looks limitless.”

Advertisment

Read More:

CMDA-Delhi hails anti dumping duty on printer toner cartridges as a boost to manufacturing

Pure Storage on partner growth and sustainable data models in India

Freshworks and Sonata IT: partner-led SaaS growth and AI-first expansion in India, APAC