India Mobile Congress 2025 opens with strong industry backing for PM Modi’s digital vision

India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 opened in New Delhi with a clear message, India’s telecom and technology ecosystem is entering its next phase of global leadership. Industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators came together to endorse PM Narendra Modi’s vision of making India a digital powerhouse in 5G, 6G, and advanced communication technologies.

Held at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, this 9th edition of IMC. Asia’s largest technology platform opened under the theme ‘Innovate to Transform’, spotlighting collaboration, inclusion, and innovation across sectors.

India’s telecom journey enters a new phase

Inaugurating the International 6G Symposium 2025, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, underscored India’s rapid evolution from a technology consumer to a global innovator.

He noted that India’s share of global 6G patents is targeted to reach 10%, while the country’s satellite communications market is expected to triple by 2033. “We are not just participating in the global technology shift, we are helping shape it,” he said, emphasising the need for research collaborations and standardisation in next-generation communication technologies.

The day also marked the inauguration of the Satcom Summit (in partnership with IN-SPACe) and the International Bharat 6G Symposium, reflecting the growing convergence between satellite, mobile, and optical communication technologies.

Building a platform for innovation and digital inclusion

According to Ramakrishna P., CEO, India Mobile Congress, IMC 2025 represents a turning point in India’s digital journey. “IMC 2025 marks a new milestone, positioning India as Asia’s technology and innovation hub,” he said. The focus this year extends to 6G, AI, cybersecurity, and the Startup World Cup India, uniting global leaders, startups, and innovators to co-create the next era of digital growth.

Panel discussions through the day covered themes such as:

Beyond Connectivity: Democratising the Engines of Tomorrow’s Innovation



5G Evolution: Optimisation through Intelligent RAN



Edge AI: Unlocking Value from Farms to Factories



India’s Telecom Manufacturing Boom: Driving Innovation, Exports, and Digital Sovereignty



Each session examined how digital infrastructure, edge computing, and AI are shaping India’s progress toward becoming a global technology hub.

Voices from India’s digital leadership

Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, MoS for Communications and Rural Development, said that innovation in India has become a national movement. “We recognise that innovation begins with access. Our aim has been to democratise knowledge, the currency of innovation,” he said, adding that inclusivity is now the defining theme of India’s technology growth.

Lt Gen Dr S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI, noted that India’s telecom sector is “rising strongly as a digital-first platform.” He added that industry and government collaboration remains vital to balancing innovation, competition, and consumer protection.

Gopal Vittal, Chairman, GSMA, called for global cooperation on trust, security, and inclusion. “Connectivity is not a privilege, it’s a fundamental right,” he said, stressing that sustainable growth in India’s telecom sector will depend on efficiency, new revenue models, and collective responsibility.

Collaboration shaping the 6G ecosystem

At the International Bharat 6G Symposium, Prof. David Koilpillai, Chairman, Bharat 6G Alliance, emphasised that innovation and transformation go hand in hand. “The Bharat 6G Alliance invites global and domestic leaders to share insights on trends shaping the 5G Advanced and 6G future,” he said, highlighting the Alliance’s focus on affordability, sustainability, and ubiquitous coverage.

Rakuten Group CEO Hiroshi Mikitani said data remains at the heart of business strategy. “The real value today comes from how effectively we utilise data and connect it across our ecosystem,” he noted, underlining how integrating data across mobile, credit, and e-commerce systems strengthens customer relationships.

Sharad Sriwastawa, Co-CEO and CTO, Rakuten Mobile Inc, added that “India will lead on 6G.” He outlined Rakuten’s focus on AI-powered, cloud-native, autonomous networks, from hardware to software integration.

AI, networks, and the future of connectivity

Magnus Ewerbring, CTO, APAC, Ericsson, highlighted that “AI’s impact will only increase over time.” Ericsson, he said, is working on making AI accessible across cloud and mobile platforms while enhancing network power efficiency to match device constraints.

Mohan Rao Goli, Managing Director and Corporate Vice President, Samsung R&D Institute India–Bangalore, said the future of connectivity lies in intelligence embedded at every layer. “The next generation of networks must go beyond speed to become truly AI native,” he said, adding that 6G will enable real-time learning and adaptation across smart factories, extended reality, and sustainable infrastructure.

MediaTek India MD Anku Jain observed that India’s semiconductor and AI convergence is redefining its digital landscape. “In line with IMC’s theme, we remain committed to making advanced technologies accessible and transformative for India’s future,” he said.

IMC 2025: a platform for global collaboration

Organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), India Mobile Congress 2025 will run from 8–11 October in New Delhi.

The event expects more than 1.5 lakh visitors from over 150 countries, 400+ exhibitors and partners, and 7,000 global delegates. The ASPIRE startup programme, introduced in 2023, will showcase over 500 startups and connect them with more than 300 investors, accelerators, and VCs through mentorship and live pitching sessions.

With over 800 speakers and 100+ conference sessions, IMC continues to strengthen India’s position as Asia’s leading digital innovation forum, a convergence point for visionaries, technologists, and industry leaders shaping the world’s connected future.

