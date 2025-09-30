Pure Storage on partner growth and sustainable data models in India

Data storage has quietly become one of the most critical pillars of digital transformation for enterprises and SMBs alike. In India, the story has been especially sharp; businesses that once bought hardware in bulk are now embracing cloud, consumption-driven models, and AI-ready storage to support scale.

For SMBs, this shift is not just about cost control but about agility, compliance, and long-term sustainability. The partner ecosystem has evolved in tandem, moving beyond resale to value-added services and outcome-based delivery. Against this backdrop, I spoke with Andrew Fisher, Area Vice President, Partners, Asia Pacific, Japan and India, Pure Storage, on how the company is enabling partners to lead this transformation.

From resale to outcome-based models

Fisher explained that while the move toward outcome-based services is not new, its scope has deepened with the rise of enterprise cloud platforms.

“Outcome-based models aren’t new; we’ve seen the shift from products and CapEx to outcome-based services for the past decade. What’s new is how our partners can now take advantage of the enterprise data cloud and Pure’s platform to support their customers end-to-end.”

He emphasised that Pure has always been about removing silos, and today partners can have “broader, more constructive conversations across their portfolios.”

“Everything Pure produces is available either as consumption or CapEx; there are no limitations on how partners deliver to customers. However, the customer wants to buy, that’s how we supply.”

Partner opportunities: BFSI, telco, and public sector

When asked about India’s most promising sectors, Fisher was clear:

“The momentum Pure has in the market today is a huge opportunity for both us and our partners. We’re seeing substantial growth in financial services, telco, and the public sector.”

He noted that these wins aren’t just standalone stories but powerful tools for partners.

“The wins in these industries give partners strong stories to share. With the market tailwinds behind us, they don’t have to build the narrative from scratch; they can ride that momentum and leapfrog the competition.”

Elevate platform: no geo-restrictions on innovation

Pure’s Elevate platform remains a global initiative, but Fisher acknowledged India’s role in accessing innovation.

“This will be the first Accelerate globally to receive some substantial portfolio changes. All those announcements will also be available in India; there are no geo-restrictions. So, yes, very high opportunity.”

Sustainability: lower power, longer life, reduced footprint

One of the strongest differentiators Fisher highlighted was Pure’s sustainability-driven approach to data infrastructure.

“By its very nature, our product and services, including software, are highly power-efficient. We deliver about 90% lower power utilisation than our competitors’ equivalent all-flash offerings.”

He detailed how Pure’s Evergreen architecture changes the economics of storage refresh cycles.

“96% of the solutions we’ve sold in the last seven years are still in production today. Instead of forcing complete refreshes every three to five years, we provide incremental software and hardware upgrades without data migrations. Think of it like buying a car you can keep forever, with only the tires or software upgraded over time.”

He also pointed to unmatched storage density as another sustainability lever.

“Our 300TB DirectFlash Module packs far more into the same footprint than competitors, meaning less physical space, lower cooling, and lower costs.”

The impact, according to Fisher, is threefold:

Minimal landfill from Evergreen upgrades

Reduced power consumption

Greater density for lower operational overhead

“ESG used to be a ‘nice to have,’ but now it’s commercially non-negotiable. Power costs keep rising. With Pure, customers can cut baseline costs, reduce operational overhead, and minimise environmental footprint.”

And in his words, the industry has reached an inflexion point:

“Frankly, no one’s waiting for new magnetic disk drives anymore; if you’re moving to flash, you should do it right the first time.”

Conclusion: partners as multipliers in India’s digital future

From enabling flexible outcome-based models to tackling sustainability head-on, Pure Storage’s partner-first strategy aligns neatly with India’s evolving SMB and enterprise needs. The opportunities in BFSI, telco, and public sector underline how critical vertical momentum is for channel growth.

For partners, the message is clear: ride the momentum, leverage the platform, and lead with sustainability. With power costs surging and enterprises prioritising ESG alongside efficiency, Fisher’s comments reflect more than just a product story; they underscore a market shift where partners who deliver outcomes, not just technology, will define the next decade of digital infrastructure in India.

With Inputs from - Harsh Sharma

