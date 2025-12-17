System integration has become a critical pillar of India’s digital transformation journey as enterprises and public institutions navigate increasingly complex technology environments. With organisations adopting a mix of legacy systems, cloud platforms, cybersecurity frameworks, collaboration tools, and emerging technologies such as AI and analytics, the role of system integrators has evolved far beyond basic deployment.

Today, system integration in India is about designing cohesive, scalable, and secure IT ecosystems that align technology investments with real operational and business outcomes. As government digitisation programs, large-scale infrastructure projects, and enterprise modernisation initiatives accelerate, system integrators are playing a central role in bridging strategy, technology, and execution across diverse industries.

One of the emerging players, Praruh Technologies, was founded on friendships forged over more than a decade in India’s enterprise IT ecosystem. As Vishal Prakash, CEO & Managing Director, recalls, “Three of us are friends, and our friendship goes back more than 15 years now.” Those years were spent across large technology organisations such as Wipro, Cisco, HCL Infosystems, Polycom, and Nokia, building deep expertise in networking, collaboration, data centres, and telecom.

Founded in November 2019 by Amardeep Sharma, Director & CTO, with Rahul Sharma, Director and Vishal Prakash joining soon after, Praruh has grown into a full-stack IT system integration services company, delivering projects across data centres, networking, unified communications, telecom, cybersecurity, and managed services. Today, with a lean team of 60–65 professionals, the company is executing projects of national importance while targeting aggressive expansion into private enterprises and BFSI.

A High-Impact model in a crowded ICT market

In a market dominated by large ICT players and mid-sized integrators, Praruh has consciously chosen a different path. Vishal Prakash explains the distinction clearly: “We presently are operating out of 60–65 odd guys and we are doing a turnover of around 90–100 odd crores this fiscal.”

This lean structure enables Praruh to stay cost-efficient and agile, without compromising on technical depth. “By optimising our skill set, we are reducing our cost, and when we go to the market, we are commercially competitive,” Prakash adds. The leadership team believes that agility, rather than size, is what gives them an edge when competing with larger ICT firms.

Consulting before contracts: Designing solutions, not just bidding on tenders

Unlike many system integrators that enter engagements only after tenders are issued, Praruh prefers early-stage involvement. Amardeep Sharma, Director & CTO, emphasises this philosophy: “We primarily try to engage with the customer at the solution design stage. We adopt a consulting approach, we understand the problem, we design a solution, and then we actually deliver it on the ground.”

This consulting-led engagement allows Praruh to assess the customer’s existing data centre, DR infrastructure, applications, networking, and telecom stack before recommending upgrades. As Vishal Prakash puts it, “We first understand their IT outlay, and then we formulate our strategy.” The result is a solution that improves operational efficiency while remaining technologically and commercially viable.

Strategic OEM partnerships powering a holistic portfolio

Praruh’s ability to deliver end-to-end integration is anchored in carefully curated OEM partnerships. The company is a Premier Partner for Cisco and Nokia, and is aspiring to reach a similar status with Google and Fortinet.

“Cisco is technologically more advanced on the network side, Nokia is an expert in high-end telecommunication, Google is into data centre and cloud services, and Fortinet is one of the pioneers in IT security,” says Prakash. This approach ensures Praruh can offer a complete bouquet of solutions, while remaining vendor-neutral at the solution level.

Managing multi-domain talent in a complex integration environment

System integration requires collaboration across hardware, software, networking, and security teams, often with differing perspectives. Amardeep Sharma sees this as core to the SI role: “That is actually the core work of a system integrator.”

Praruh invests heavily in structured training and workforce planning. “At the start of every year, we finalise what kind of skill set we need to develop and what kind of business we are targeting,” Sharma explains. This ensures the organisation remains aligned with emerging priorities such as cybersecurity and AI infrastructure.

Public sector scale brings complexity and credibility

Praruh has delivered projects for ONGC, DMRC, NBCC, NMV, and even handled the entire IT security framework for the G20 event. While public sector projects bring scale and prestige, they also come with operational challenges.

“The biggest challenge while dealing with government customers is the timeline, which finally translates into cash flow issues,” Vishal Prakash admits. Yet, the experience has helped Praruh build credentials that now allow it to bid for Rs. 40–100 crore single projects, a significant leap from its early days.

Hybrid work, UC, and the post-pandemic shift

The post-COVID era has permanently altered enterprise collaboration patterns. “COVID was a blessing in disguise for IT,” says Prakash. He notes that organisations now recognise hybrid work as both cost-efficient and productivity-enhancing.

Rahul Sharma adds that this shift extends even to traditionally conservative institutions: “If you see the judicial system also, after COVID, they are adopting VC systems.” Praruh is addressing this demand by delivering on-prem, cloud, and hybrid collaboration infrastructures tailored to customer needs.

Security and AI: The twin growth engines ahead

Looking ahead, Praruh is betting big on cybersecurity and AI. “Security is in any which way going to be a very big thing,” says Prakash, citing the complexity of the G20 deployment as a turning point. On AI, Amardeep Sharma highlights the backend reality: “There has to be a requirement for data centre upgrade in terms of GPUs and HPCs.”

Praruh has already delivered AI-led command and control solutions and is exploring the launch of its own Security Operations Centre (SOC) to offer Security-as-a-Service.

Supply chain resilience through tier-1 OEMs

Global hardware shortages during COVID tested the resilience of integrators worldwide. Praruh mitigates this risk by working exclusively with Tier-1 OEMs. “If we see that a particular OEM is not having good delivery timelines, we shift our solution from one OEM to another,” explains Prakash.

Amardeep Sharma reinforces this strategy: “These OEMs are giants in their domain. If there is an issue, they resolve it faster because they look at it from a global perspective.”

Conclusion: Growth anchored in skills, service, and trust

As Praruh Technologies charts its next phase, the leadership is confident of 30–40% year-on-year growth, driven by complex projects, AI-led infrastructure demand, and cybersecurity adoption. But beyond technology, the company believes its real differentiator lies elsewhere.

“After-sales support is the key,” Rahul Sharma stresses. Vishal Prakash echoes the sentiment: “If you simply sell the solution and walk away, you will not retain your customer.”

In a rapidly evolving IT landscape, Praruh’s consulting-first mindset, great technical skills, and service-led philosophy position it as a system integrator built not just for scale, but for long-term relevance.

